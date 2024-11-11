Bulldog Brief – 11/11-11/17

This week, The Dog wanted to do something a little more fun to look forward to the week, so he headed down to Wooly’s to see Prince Daddy & the Hyena perform. You never really know what to expect from a show before the band tunes up and starts.

As the emotional rock band Bouquet tuned and started to play, the raw emotion in the air began to sink in song after song and continued throughout the night. During a break between songs, the lead singer yelled from the stage, “There’s a lot of bad things happening, and this is not one of them.”

The night evolved into a series of hardcore mosh pits, guitar solos and solidarity with everyone in the audience. Bouquet left and Ben Quad took the stage and started their song “We’re Gonna Be Here For a While.” I realized then I knew exactly who this band was. With whimsical song titles, twinkly guitars and heavy emotional lyrics, the performance brought me right back to years past, hanging on every word.

As Prince Daddy & the Hyena took the stage, the crowd immediately went wild as they played a mix of their new and old songs. With their light-hearted jokes on stage (they aptly stated “we wrote it” after each song), raw vocals and intricate shredding of their guitars, it was an experience that I would be lucky to have again.

An Evening With Charlie Cook

On Monday, Nov. 11, Charlie Cook, a political analyst for the National Journal Magazine, founder of the Cook Political Report and co-author of the 2020 and 2022 Editions of the Almanac of American Politics, will be speaking at 7:30 p.m. in Sheslow Auditorium. An Evening with Charlie Cook will provide insight and analysis on the state of American politics, including a deeper understanding of the 2024 general election. Cook is also a National Advisory Council member of The Harkin Institute.

“The Fall” Comes to Varsity Theatres

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the nearly unviewable 2006 movie “The Fall” returns to theaters in 4K resolution after not being available for streaming or purchase for years. There will be a special showing at Varsity Cinema at 7 p.m. with an introduction by Joseph Giunta, the director and conductor of the Des Moines Symphony. Giunta will discuss the masterful use of the second movement of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, one of the most famous pieces in all of symphonic music. The showing will cost $15 to attend.

2nd Annual Bucksbaum Lecture in Business

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Second Annual Bucksbaum Lecture in Business will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Knapp Center. It will feature Greg Hoffman, former chief marketing officer at Nike. Hoffman’s lecture, titled “Emotion by Design: Creative Leadership Lessons from a Life at Nike,” will give attendees a glimpse into the one of the visionary marketers who’s helped shape Nike’s powerful brand story over the course of his nearly 28-year tenure with the company.

Ax & the Hatchetmen Show

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Chicago-based Rock and Roll band Ax & The Hatchetmen will be performing at Wooly’s, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. With their shimmering guitar, earthy rhythms and blistering horns, it won’t be a show you’ll want to miss. Tickets will cost $23.83 online or can be purchased that day at Wooly’s.

Drake University Jazz Ensemble One Performance

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Drake University Jazz Ensemble One will be performing at the Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center at 7:30 p.m. and will be directed by Andrew Classen.