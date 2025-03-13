Bulldog Brief 3/13-3/23/25

With the current political climate being what it is, I feel that we as college students are encouraged more than ever to participate in democracy — to make our voices heard.

This past week, I attended Letters to Legislators, an event intended to encourage the students at Drake University to research bills in the Iowa House and write a letter to an elected official about their thoughts on how these bills will impact people.

Walking into the Johansen Student Center and taking the elevator to the second floor, it was immediately apparent what room the event was being held in. Walking up to the door, JSC 230 was packed with students and the sounds of conversation over slices of pizza, research and the writing of letters.

For students who had never written to their public officials or had no idea where to start, the organizers handed out packets with the four steps of writing letters to legislators. The packet also included current bills for students to investigate and write their letters about — among them Senate File 2435, which would suspend government tuition aid at private colleges that continue to fund DEI efforts.

For the students who wrote physical letters, the organizers even had stamps for the students to send their letters off. Overall, it was great to see students exercise their freedom to write their public officials in a nonpartisan space.

Now that this bit is stamped and ready to go, onto the brief.

SKEGSS with Twen

SKEGSS and Twen will perform at Wooly’s on Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Don’t let the name tempt you to write this one off — it could just be a great start to your spring break. On Friday, March 14, the Australian alternative/indie rock duo Skegss will be performing at Wooly’s with Nashville-based indie rock band Twen. Tickets are $22.50.

“Time Travelers” Exhibition

If things are feeling stagnant over spring break, maybe it’s time to take a trip through time. The Des Moines Art Center’s “Time Travelers” exhibition will be open for viewing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 11. If you’ve got some downtime over break, this could be just the excuse you need to check out some art.

Grand Horizons

If indie rock and time travel aren’t in your cards, maybe theatre is. Iowa Stage Theatre Company is hosting Grand Horizons at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day March 14 through March 16 and March 19 through March 23. Grand Horizons is the story of Nancy and Bill, who, after fifty years together, decide to get a divorce. The play will center around the couple and their two sons as they deal with revelations, secrets, desires and more.Tickets will cost $45 for standard admission, but those who feel they can’t afford full price can ask for community-sponsored pricing, which costs $25. Flex Passes and group rates are also available.

Beautiful Bulldog Lottery

As the semester continues to tick down to Relays, it’s hard not to get into the spirit a little bit early. If that describes you to a T, you’re in luck. On Wednesday, March 19, the Beautiful Bulldog Lottery will take place on Olmsted Center’s Pomerantz Stage from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come out to see which of the over 100 bulldogs registered for this year’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest make the top 30. If you’ve got a beautiful little bulldog of your own and would like to see if they’ve got what it takes, registration for the contest is open till Monday, March 17.

Social Cinema – The Macks – Munk Rivers

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got the alternative/indie band Social Cinema hitting the stage, with The Macks and Des Moines’ very own Munk Rivers performing at xBk Live on Friday, March 21. Tickets cost $15.24. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.