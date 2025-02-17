Bulldog Brief, 2/17-2/22/25

Last week, the Dog went over to Pomerantz Stage in Olmsted Center for a little socialization with some actual dogs working in the mental health field for pet therapy.

The Dog met fellow dog Murphy, a 2-year-old black labradoodle rescue and Birdie, a black and white bernedoodle who spends her days at a school with children aged 3 through middle school. This event was Birdie’s first experience on Drake’s campus as a therapy animal, and she was elated to spend time with the students who came out.

Both dogs were pleasant and friendly to be around, loving the attention of those who came to visit during their hour-long session. As students came and sat on the stage to pet the dogs, the owners engaged in friendly and lighthearted conversation about the dogs and inquired about what the students were studying and why.

All in all, this was a great way to have a little break in my day as I continue digging through countless events to bring you some of the best. If you missed this go-around, there’s no need to start spinning in circles, as the therapy dogs will return to Pomerantz Stage on March 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Now, without further ado, onto the brief.

Spring 2025 Sussman Lecture: Students Are Humans First

On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Harkin Institute brings you the Spring 2025 Sussman Lecture: Students Are Humans First with Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab. The 7 p.m. lecture will discuss challenges that students face in meeting their needs while earning a college degree. Dr. Goldrick-Rab’s award-winning book, “Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream” explores this same topic.

Dome After Dark

Cost: Adult: $12 | Child: $9 | Seniors: $11

If a lecture isn’t your thing, maybe it’s time to go hang with the plants after dark. On Friday, Feb. 21, the greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will hold their weekly event Dome After Dark from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for all ages. Adult tickets are $12, and along with the vibes of a “tropical urban oasis,” you’ll also get to hear some music and enjoy some refreshments.

Holding Hour with Munk Rivers and Huxley Madeline

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Des Moines-based Duo Known as Holding Hour will take the stage with a host of veteran musicians to bring their full vision to life. Alongside Holding Hour, Huxley Madeline and Des Moines-based and Drake-favorite band Munk Rivers and will take the stage at xBk Live, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets will cost $18.34.

Drake University Theatre Arts Presents: Student Theatre Productions

From Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23, the Drake University Theatre Arts will present “Student Theatre Productions,” a culmination of works that students have both written and acted in. Tickets will cost between $8 and $10. The shows on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday show will start at 2 p.m. All three performances will take place in the Coleman Studio Theatre.

Drake Opera Theatre Presents: The Magic Flute

On Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, Drake Opera Theatre will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The story of “The Magic Flute” follows two men on a search and rescue mission to find the Queen of the Night’s daughter. The Saturday performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance will be held at 2:30 p.m., both in the Performing Arts Hall. Tickets will cost between $8 to $10.