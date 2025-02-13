Bulldog Brief, 2/10/25 – 2/16/25

Last week, the Dog went to Sheslow Auditorium for the guest presentation “The Heart of Performance” led by Dr. Jody Graves. The event started at 4 p.m., an 1 hour and 30 minutes before the Super Bowl started. On the stage were 10 chairs with six attendees, three of which were Drake students, excluding myself in all counts.

Graves sits down at the grand piano in center stage and starts to play to “pull us in” to the intimate lecture that’s to come. Throughout the evening interactive lecture, Graves presents and interacts with students and attendees on the concepts of the artistry “tool box,” what it means to be an artist and of course as the title suggests, the heart of performance. Graves poses questions throughout the presentation, like, “What am I afraid of? Who’s to blame?” “What is your definition of success?” “What do we need to be afraid of?” and “If you’re not having fun with it, what are you doing?”

“It’s the conversation that, especially for those of us who are active, working artists… is to ensuring we have the conversations of why we do this, what our purposes are and what our possibilities are,” said Graves. “It’s not just that particular degree, that particular job lane; I think there’s so many possibilities to what people can do with their artistry, but they have to first understand what it is and what their purpose is. We’re not always having that conversation.”

Graves herself is animated and inquisitive throughout her presentation, elated to share her experiences and insights as well as hear those of her audience in attendance.

Through the presentation, Graves also utilizes video to illustrate her points; however, on this day, Sheslow’s PA system was not kind in the very least, putting a slight damper on an otherwise engaging session.

Graves ends the session by asking the people in attendance to think about their purpose and why they perform.

Now, without further ado onto the Brief.

Whoops! I Forgot Valentine’s Day

Friday this week is VALENTINE’S DAY! If you’re a chronic procrastinator, don’t panic. Des Moines Parks and Recreation has you covered with their Whoops! I forgot about Valentine’s Day event at Brenton Skating Plaza. The event is on Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission and skate rentals are buy one get one free, so if you or your partner don’t own skates, have no fear — the entire event will only cost you and your lucky someone $15.

Voices of Color – Honoring Black Artists

On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Des Moines Art Center will have a free Guided tour of Voices of Color to honor black artists and celebrate Black History Month. The works will tell stories of cultural pride, resilience and innovation while taking you through unrecognized gems and bold contemporary masterpieces.

Pet Therapy

Finally, for this week on Sunday, Feb. 16, pet therapy makes a return to Olmstead Center’s Pomerantz Stage from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come out and spend some time destressing from the weight of classes, homework and a longing for your furry little companion back home.