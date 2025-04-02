Drake men’s basketball hires Eric Henderson as program’s new head coach

On March 28, Drake University officially announced the hire of Eric Henderson as the new head coach for the Men’s Basketball Team.

Director of Athletics Brian Hardin began the search process for a new head coach after Ben McCollum accepted the position of head coach of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes Men’s basketball team.

“Eric [Henderson] quickly established himself in a talented pool of candidates as the best person to lead our men’s basketball program,” Hardin said. “He elevated South Dakota State to not only the premier program in the Summit League but also one of the best programs at our level in the country. Beyond basketball, though, Eric [Henderson] is an educator at heart and his development of the young men in his program is consistent with our vision for head coaches at Drake.”

Henderson previously served as the head basketball coach for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits men’s basketball team. During his tenure for the Jackrabbits, Henderson compiled a record of 129 wins and 60 losses.

In addition, Henderson led the Jackrabbits to four Summit League Conference titles, two Summit League championships and two appearances in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Henderson also won Summit League Coach of the Year twice for the Jackrabbits.

Before being named head coach for the Jackrabbits, Henderson served as an assistant coach for three seasons. He also served as an assistant coach for the North Dakota State Bison men’s basketball team.

Henderson also has connections to the state of Iowa, similar to his predecessors Ben McCollum and Darian DeVries. He is originally from Coggon, IA, and graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi, IA. In addition, Henderson served as a graduate assistant for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team for two seasons and as a learning specialist for one season.

Henderson released a statement following the announcement of his hiring through Drake Athletic Communications.

“My family and I are elated to join Drake Nation,” Henderson said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity they have given me and my family to walk that path with them. The excitement for Drake basketball is at an all-time high, and I’m looking forward to building relationships and representing such a committed university and fan base. Go Bulldogs!”

The hire of Henderson comes just four days after McCollum’s departure. McCollum thanked Drake University for the opportunity to coach at the Division I level during his introductory press conference for the Hawkeyes on Monday.

“Brian Hardin gave me my first chance at the Division I level, and I’m forever grateful to Drake and everything that they’ve done, the fans, the support,” McCollum said. “I felt like we poured our heart into that place.”

McCollum spent one season as the Bulldogs head coach, leading them to a program record 31 wins, their first outright Missouri Valley Conference title since 2008 and to their first Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1971.

Henderson will officially be introduced during a press conference on Tuesday, April 1, at the Knapp Center.