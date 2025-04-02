‘Omigod You Guys’: Drake Theatre Arts presents ‘Legally Blonde’

This weekend, Drake Theatre Arts will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” in the Performing Arts Hall. ‘What, like it’s hard?’

The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2007, was adapted from the 2001 film, “Legally Blonde.” In both adaptations, sorority girl Elle Woods follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School to win him back but instead finds her place in the courtroom.

“I really like that the musical does a great job of honoring the movie, but also taking its own spin on the story of ‘Legally Blonde,’” said Laura Breyen, who plays Elle. “It’s so joyful and funny, and it’s all about empowering women and girls being there for each other, and I think that’s obviously a really wonderful message to share as well.”

“Legally Blonde” features two dogs: Bruiser, Elle’s chihuahua, and Rufus, Paulette’s bulldog. Much like in the movie, Elle helps Paulette get custody of Rufus back from her ex using newly learned legal jargon in the first act of the musical.

Griff I’s live mascot predecessor, Porterhouse, performed as Rufus in the Des Moines Playhouse’s 2013 production of “Legally Blonde.” Now, Griff II is continuing his legacy.

“When I heard Drake Theatre was doing it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a bulldog in that,’” said Erin Bell, director of the live mascot program. “It was a natural thing to inquire about getting him in it.”

Sophomore Fiona Bilkey, who plays Paulette, says working with Griff II can be a challenge, but she’s enjoyed bonding with him at rehearsals.

“Sometimes, we’ll have blocking where he’s supposed to run across the stage, and he will miss it,” Bilkey said. “There was one night where he just wasn’t running to me, so I’m rolling on the floor, I’m crawling with him.”

Drake students may recognize Zair the Pomeranian, who is making his mainstage debut as Bruiser, from therapy dog events at Drake. Zair’s brother Charlie also attends rehearsals, and both are Therapets with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

“Having live animals on stage is very complicated, especially technically, so that was something that we weren’t sure with,” said AJ Speck, ensemble member, assistant props director and photographer for the show. “I think our assistant director, Emily Konzen, really took up that coordination and helped make that happen.”

According to Speck, “Legally Blonde” tickets have been selling fast compared to past productions in the Performing Arts Hall. Bell believes this could be in part due to Griff II’s involvement in the show.

“There’s a lot of reasons for people to go to this show, but I think going to see their live mascot performing is just another push for people to come and see it,” Bell said.

Drake Theatre Arts and Griff II have collaborated on social media to make posts promoting the show. Griff II has over 14,000 followers on Instagram, allowing Drake Theatre Arts to reach more people.

“It makes me want to do this on every big musical we do in some aspect or find some correlation,” Bilkey said. “I think it’s really smart also, because you get a hold of so many more people on campus as well. I think it’s really fun, and I really love that we’re all coming together to do this.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on April 3-5 with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 6.