The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Lower the legal drinking age

Ask not when you can die for your country, ask your country to change the legal drinking age.
Maria Heath, Staff Writer
Apr 2, 2025
Bailey Rees
Among all the privileges awarded to legal adults, legal drinking should be added to the list for 18-year-olds, according to this writer.

Here’s a list of things you can do when you turn 18 in the United States of America.

  • Vote in government elections
  • Buy spray paint
  • Gamble and purchase lottery tickets (in all but three states)
  • Sign your field trip permission forms
  • File a lawsuit
  • Buy tobacco
  • Get married without parental permission
  • Be selected for jury duty
  • Enlist in the military and possibly die for your country

Here’s a list of things you cannot do until you turn 21 in the United States of America.

  • Legally purchase and drink alcohol

One of my biggest frustrations with this country is the legal drinking age. There are so many other things you can do before you’re allowed to order a glass of wine, and that is bonkers. Alcohol was always present but never encouraged in my childhood, and being exposed to alcohol as a child and teenager made it less alluring when I got to college where alcohol was prominent.

My biggest gripe with the drinking age is the imbalance of what you can do when you turn 18 before you can drink. You can die for your country without knowing what a beer tastes like. If we believe as a country that 18 is old enough to fight overseas and possibly kill or be killed, then isn’t 18 enough to do tequila shots to blow off steam?

The drinking age in the U.S. should be 18.

For supposedly being so ahead of the curve, the U.S. is surprisingly chaste. Sex is taboo, nudity is taboo, alcohol is taboo. Countries in Europe, Asia and South America allow unsupervised drinking at age 18 or 16, and some allow alcohol to be consumed with parental supervision as early as 14.

Lowering the drinking age in the U.S. would decrease binge drinking since people wouldn’t feel the need to go so hard when they turn 21. Instead, people will be gradually exposed to the effects of alcohol with more structured supervision. I’d even be down for the drinking age to be 16 when alcohol can be introduced under parental supervision.

Some countries place limits on what kinds of alcohol can be assumed at different ages. For example, beer and wine is allowed at 16, but liquor isn’t allowed until 18. I think this is a great compromise that may be ideal for the United States. I would even suggest beer and wine at 18 and hard liquor until 21. Beer and wine are less intoxicating substances, so young adults could learn how alcohol affects them gradually, before introducing harder liquor.

The most common argument for the drinking age being 21 is that the brain is not yet fully developed and cannot make proper decisions or alcohol impacts the brain’s development. However,  the human body can do quite a lot before the brain is developed, including but not limited to birthing a human.

I think if a person can be responsible for all of the responsibilities that come with turning 18 then they can be trusted with a Scotch on the rocks.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
In the U.S., while we were once eager to learn, the transition from ‘Magic Treehouse’ books to an animosity for learning as adults has grown apparent for this writer.
Transitioning from curiosity to anti-intellectualism
Doordash may bring ready-made meals to your doorstep, but the negatives outweigh the positives for this writer. Courtesy of The Bag N Box Man LTD via Flicker
Ditch the Door and ditch the Dash
Despite the theory of American Exceptionalism, this writer argues that the individualist mindset has hurt rather than helped Americans.
America’s individualist tendencies ruined what’s left of our empathy
The trials of online job hunting are perilous for new employment seekers, but this writer argues a few internet standards could be a quick fix.
LinkedIn or Tinder? Either way, you’re getting ghosted
This year's Oscars highlighted a crew of deserving actors and directors, this writer says, in addition to featuring a dazzling array of performances. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
From princesses to witches: the 2025 Oscars
Reposting and activism aren’t synonymous, this writer argues. Can Gen Z learn to care about issues when they’re not trending?
For Gen Z, political activism is just another trend
About the Contributor
Maria Heath
Maria Heath, Copy Editor – FALL
Maria Heath (she/her) is a senior studying Public Relations and English with a concentration in Women’s and Gender Studies. This was her second year as the TD copy editor, and she’s excited to AP Style more Oxford commas and check more facts. When not editing, she sings in Drake’s treble ensemble, serves as president of the Drake Public Relations Student Society of America, and guides tours for prospective students as a Student Ambassador.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal