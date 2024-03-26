Q&A: Meet the candidates for next year’s Vice President of Student Organizations

Meet the candidates running for Vice President of Student Organizations for Drake Student Senate’s 2024-2025 executive board. Voting for all executive positions begins at 8 a.m. on March 27 and closes at 8 p.m. on March 28. If no candidate for a position earns 50% of the vote, runoff elections will be held from 8 a.m. on April 2 to 8 p.m. on April 3.

Instead of being accessed through myDrake, the ballot link will now be directly sent to student emails when voting begins.

Samra Aksamovic

samra.aksamovic@drake.edu

Instagram: @samra_for_vpso

Samra Aksamovic (she/her) is a second-year John Dee Bright College student studying law, politics and society.

What do you believe the role of VPSO is?

To advocate for new organizations and current organizations and organizations that are seeking RSO status, and making sure that organizations are up to date, making sure that they’re using their budget wisely.

Why are you running for VPSO?

I’ve been on Senate for two years, and I love being on Senate. I advocated for a whole new college at Drake and I feel like I could advocate for a whole new organization at Drake. I feel like to make connections as well so I can help other orgs.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

I’ve been on Senate for two years, so I know how Senate works.

What specific goals or initiatives do you plan on implementing if elected?

I want to make sure that organizations are valued and heard, as well as maintaining a set budget because I know that Drake has been having issues with budgets lately. I just want to make sure that organizations are having a set budget and using their money wisely.

What issue have you seen on campus and how do you plan to solve it?

If there was a problem with any organizations not accepting students, making sure that incoming first-years do get the opportunity to join the organization that they want to be in. So if they don’t accept first-years, I would have a meeting with them and make sure they include all students, even from people in Bright College, and accepting students no matter what their degree is in.

How would you make sure to communicate with all organizations, especially considering budget issues?

I’ll definitely have monthly meetings with them and for them to make sure to email me if [they] have any questions, and just be there for them.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I’ve been on Senate for two years, I advocated for a whole new college, and I love advocating for people and organizations.

How do you plan to balance this position with your other commitments?

I ran for this role because I knew that it’s what I want and I know it’d be a time commitment, so just making sure that everything’s balanced out. I will have every week emailing all the organizations, making sure that they’re up to date with everything, and then continue on doing my other activities that I’m involved in.

Candidate Ashley Diaz did not reply to a request for answers to these questions.

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.