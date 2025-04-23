How Public Safety is keeping Relays safety on track

In 2023, Drake University hosted over 40,000 guests to its annual track and field event — the largest yet — the Drake Relays. This year, even more people are expected to be in attendance, and Drake is implementing new protocols — barricades — to ensure that students and the community are in safe hands.

“Drake Public Safety and its partners are taking new steps to help ensure the safety of students,” said Scott Law, the executive director of public safety and campus operations.

With a budget increase of $1000, the city is providing barricades to block off part of the roads around Drake’s campus. This allows for more space for people to spread out for socialization, as well as food and the Relays concert, which will be held on Friday, April 25.

“What we’ve decided to do is we’re bringing in some newer barricades that the city has put…We close Forest [Avenue] for the Relays,” said Law.

Drake University’s public safety team has around 17 members that patrol the campus 24 hours a day. They offer consistent services, including responding to emergencies for students and faculty, the Safe Ride bus and the Drake-specific Rave Guardian app. During Relays, the team partners with the Des Moines Police Department as well as Polk County Emergency Management for more resources and bodies to help manage the event. Drake Athletics also has rented security to maintain watch over the Drake stadium during the track and field events.

A new side of security this year isn’t focused on the people inside of Relays and those who are on campus, but rather new external threats. In New Orleans on New Year’s Eve, a man in a truck crashed into crowds walking along Bourbon Street, killing 14 people. Public Safety’s priority is to avoid any instance such as the one in New Orleans, or any other possible risks, Law said.

“I think what we see during Relays primarily is just what we normally have elevated by a factor of 10,” said Law.

Along with an additional 20-25 people added to the public safety team, command posts will be regulated by the Des Moines Police Department. The fire department will also be doing check-ins every day around campus.

Obvious risks accompany having such a large crowd, with alumni and a large part of the Des Moines community getting involved with the week-long event. Students, especially those who live on campus, are also a focus for safety during this time.

Katelyn Martin, the president of the Student Activities Board, encouraged students both on and off campus, to download the Rave Guardian app, as well as keep resources like the Public Safety dispatch number and Violence Intervention Partner — a confidential on-campus student advocacy group — number handy, to help decrease the number of potential issues. SAB is also offering 10 alcohol alternative events throughout the week.

“Some safety tips I would give students is always go with your friends to places, never alone! I would also give the advice that although you may be around a lot of familiar people while at social outings, be sure to watch over your friends, your items, etc.” Martin said in an email interview. “Yes, Drake alumni are great, and Relays is a great way for students to connect and celebrate Drake, but it’s better to take precautions.”

During Relays, Des Moines police officers will be stationed around campus constantly, watching out for any potential threats inside or outside campus, and all members of security have a broadcast system that they use to communicate specifically during Relays.

“We kind of work with the omnipresence there is between the Des Moines police officers and the public safety officers and the rental security officers that athletics uses to help control things in the stadium itself,” Law said. “We have a lot of people around who can answer questions and can direct people if they have a problem.”

Drake Public Safety can be reached at 515-271-2222. Drake VIP can be reached by phone or text at 515-512-2972.