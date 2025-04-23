The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

How Public Safety is keeping Relays safety on track

Olivia Speers, Contributing Writer
Apr 23, 2025
Bailey Rees
This Relays week, Drake Public Safety is blocking off roads around campus. Police officers will also be stationed around campus.

In 2023, Drake University hosted over 40,000 guests to its annual track and field event — the largest yet — the Drake Relays. This year, even more people are expected to be in attendance, and Drake is implementing new protocols — barricades — to ensure that students and the community are in safe hands.

“Drake Public Safety and its partners are taking new steps to help ensure the safety of students,” said Scott Law, the executive director of public safety and campus operations.

With a budget increase of $1000, the city is providing barricades to block off part of the roads around Drake’s campus. This allows for more space for people to spread out for socialization, as well as food and the Relays concert, which will be held on Friday, April 25.

“What we’ve decided to do is we’re bringing in some newer barricades that the city has put…We close Forest [Avenue] for the Relays,” said Law.

Drake University’s public safety team has around 17 members that patrol the campus 24 hours a day. They offer consistent services, including responding to emergencies for students and faculty, the Safe Ride bus and the Drake-specific Rave Guardian app. During Relays, the team partners with the Des Moines Police Department as well as Polk County Emergency Management for more resources and bodies to help manage the event. Drake Athletics also has rented security to maintain watch over the Drake stadium during the track and field events.

A new side of security this year isn’t focused on the people inside of Relays and those who are on campus, but rather new external threats. In New Orleans on New Year’s Eve, a man in a truck crashed into crowds walking along Bourbon Street, killing 14 people. Public Safety’s priority is to avoid any instance such as the one in New Orleans, or any other possible risks, Law said.

“I think what we see during Relays primarily is just what we normally have elevated by a factor of 10,” said Law.

Along with an additional 20-25 people added to the public safety team, command posts will be regulated by the Des Moines Police Department. The fire department will also be doing check-ins every day around campus.

Obvious risks accompany having such a large crowd, with alumni and a large part of the Des Moines community getting involved with the week-long event. Students, especially those who live on campus, are also a focus for safety during this time.

Katelyn Martin, the president of the Student Activities Board, encouraged students both on and off campus, to download the Rave Guardian app, as well as keep resources like the Public Safety dispatch number and Violence Intervention Partner — a confidential on-campus student advocacy group — number handy, to help decrease the number of potential issues. SAB is also offering 10 alcohol alternative events throughout the week.

“Some safety tips I would give students is always go with your friends to places, never alone! I would also give the advice that although you may be around a lot of familiar people while at social outings, be sure to watch over your friends, your items, etc.” Martin said in an email interview. “Yes, Drake alumni are great, and Relays is a great way for students to connect and celebrate Drake, but it’s better to take precautions.”

During Relays, Des Moines police officers will be stationed around campus constantly, watching out for any potential threats inside or outside campus, and all members of security have a broadcast system that they use to communicate specifically during Relays.

“We kind of work with the omnipresence there is between the Des Moines police officers and the public safety officers and the rental security officers that athletics uses to help control things in the stadium itself,” Law said. “We have a lot of people around who can answer questions and can direct people if they have a problem.”

Drake Public Safety can be reached at 515-271-2222. Drake VIP can be reached by phone or text at 515-512-2972.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
March Madness brings some of the nation’s biggest basketball fan out for a month of big wins and devastating losses.
An eventful 2025 March Madness overview
The renovations to the Olmsted Center, which are expected to be completed this fall, will create more collaborative spaces. Administration hopes these renovations will make Olmsted more welcoming.
Olmsted renovations to begin in late May
Finding community is often the best system of support a student can hope to find. This sentiment holds true for students on the spectrum.
Students on the spectrum find support in one another
Des Moines baseball has over 100 years of history. The team held many names before landing on ‘Iowa Cubs’ in the 80s. Photo courtesy of Iowa State University Archive via Wikimedia.
Baseball’s rich history in Des Moines
Iowa’s Removal of gender identity protections under its civil rights code this February prompted this writer to examine both the legality of the decision and historical moments of passiveness from citizens.
Iowa’s new civil rights code is a bigger deal than you think
Many student's college experiences involve binge drinking. This writer argues Drake students don’t take the dangers seriously enough. Photo courtesy of Joseph Mischyshyn via Wikimedia.
It’s alcoholism even if it’s in college
More in News
Student Senate led a visit to the Iowa State Capitol on April 14. Students were able to speak with legislators and see the legislature in session.
Iowa legislative update: What bills are still alive?
At the first #PaintItBlack in 2018, students covered Painted Street in black paint to show solidarity with students of color on campus. Photo courtesy of Drake University Archives.
#PaintItBlack defies DEI opposition
Drake will transfer from Uwill to TimelyCare on July 1. The new service features hour-long counseling sessions and peer support groups.
Drake ends UWill contract in favor of new platform
Commuting to campus can help local students cut down on costs, as they won’t need to pay for housing or a meal plan. The Office of Admission is focusing on showing how accessible Drake can be for local students.
Admissions combats community misconceptions
Three students in the environmental science and sustainability capstone class are tracking Relays carbon emissions to set a baseline for reducing them.
Sustainability students address environmental impact of Relays
President Marty Martin said one of his priorities since he assumed the role in 2015 has been to ensure Drake remains a diverse and welcoming campus. Photo courtesy of Dylan Huey.
President Martin’s contract extended to 2029
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal