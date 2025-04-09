Q&A: Meet the candidates for next year’s Academic Student Senators

Meet the candidates running to represent their respective colleges as academic senators on Student Senate for the 2025-2026 session. Voting for all general elections begins at 8 a.m. on April 9 and closes at 8 p.m. on April 10. Results will be announced on Pomerantz Stage in the Olmsted Center at 8:05 p.m. on April 10. If no candidates receive 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held from 8 a.m. on April 14 to 8 p.m. on April 15. All candidates were interviewed via email.

College of Arts and Sciences

Carissa Phan

Carissa Phan (she/her) is a junior majoring in law, politics and society and international relations with a minor in human rights studies. Phan currently holds the position.

What made you decide to run for the role?

I decided to re-run for this position because I had a great time getting to know A&S students, faculty and staff this year. I enjoyed hosting events and getting to know many students from diverse majors. I have hosted a paint event, Shamrock Shake event and sat in on many Arts and Sciences meetings or focus groups. This position has not only allowed me to meet many students, but also new professors! The Arts and Sciences community has been so welcoming to me, and I want to continue to be a part of that community. Overall, the Drake community has given so much to me, and serving on Senate has allowed me to give back.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

Two of my platform points — collaboration and togetherness — are my main goals for this position. While I somewhat accomplished them this year, I want to work on bridging the gap between students of arts majors and students of science majors. I feel that most students only spend time in their allocated buildings and don’t always get the chance to meet students from different majors. I want to bring more of a voice to those students who feel underrepresented, especially in the fine arts, and ensure that their concerns are being heard. I also want to collaborate more with other A&S organizations. While I was able to collaborate with Phi Alpha Theta, the history fraternity, and VAAD, Visual Arts Association at Drake, I would like to keep collaborating with different organizations, ensuring that I am reaching all students.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

Being the Arts and Sciences Senator last year has definitely prepared me for this position, but, aside from Senate, I have had many leadership positions that have furthered my skills.

Currently, I serve on the peer advisory board, which hires PMACs and plans Welcome Weekend. Through this experience, I have learned more about building relationships with my peers and faculty/staff. In previous years, I have also served as the entertainment co-chair for Student Activities Board, the service chair for Residence Hall Association and a First Year Seminar PMAC twice. I believe that I am well prepared to continue building these relationships and making the College of Arts and Sciences the best environment it can be!

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of Arts and Sciences students?

This year, the dean worked to bring back the Student Advisory Committee, which

meets twice a semester to bring up questions or concerns about the A&S college. I have enjoyed working with this committee, and I hope to expand it in the future to hear all voices. We currently have at least one student from the fine arts, the humanities and the sciences departments, but I am hoping to bring more students next year. I know some students feelunderrepresented within the college because it is the largest, but I am hoping to reach these and bring their needs to the dean.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I believe that I am the best person for this position because I care deeply about the Drake

community and want to give back to the place that has given so much to me. Serving as the College of Arts and Sciences senator this year has expanded my appreciation for the students, faculty and staff that dedicate their time to ensuring that the A&S college is a place for everyone. Not only have I enjoyed getting to know my peers better, but I have also loved building relationships with Dean [Gesine] Gerhard and many other staff members! I can tell they have a passion for uplifting the college, and it has been very rewarding for me to work with them. They want to hear from students, and I want to continue bringing student voices to the administration!

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

I am no stranger to the idea of Drake Busy. Ever since sophomore year, I have been involved in many organizations while having off-campus jobs. Currently, I am balancing having a full and part-time job while being a full-time student. I also have responsibilities within the Peer Advisory Board, my current role on Senate and choir. Each commitment has a purpose, and I ensure that I allocate my time where it is needed. Continuing to show up despite having a busy schedule is something that I value, and I will continue this if elected again!

College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Ryan Amundson

Ryan Amundson (he/him) is a P1 pharmacy student minoring in Spanish for the medical and health professions with concentrations in global and comparative public health and diabetes care. Amundson currently holds the position.

What made you decide to run for the role?

I wanted to run for this role because I wanted to have a strong connection to the CPHS. I also loved the aspect of being able to have amazing leadership opportunities in these positions, like running meetings for the [CPHS] Student Governance Association, creating events with other senators and more.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

In this position, I intend to expand the role of CPHS senator and its parameters. I want to be able to give back to my college in a positive way through giving thanks to the faculty, students and staff that make it so amazing.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

I was elected to this position last year, so having that experience will be a nice plus. Otherwise, I have been involved with New Student Programs, which has helped me thoroughly develop my leadership through leading new students. Also, I was on the Student Alumni Association in 2024, where I had the honor to work with so many excellent individuals and plan fun, exciting events that drew the student body. I feel having a multitude of these experiences has geared me up to be re-elected to this position, and I aspire to do even more with this position next year.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of CPHS students?

Being the chairperson in SGA, I get to hear from all cohorts in the CPHS, whether that be cohorts in pharmacy, occupational therapy, athletic training, nursing or health sciences. Having these delegates share their experiences and their classmates’ experiences has helped me form opinions on issues that come to the Senate floor and be able to reflect their thoughts during these meetings.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I have the experience of being on Senate and running SGA before, as well as having a load of experience in leadership positions while at Drake. Also, being able to communicate effectively with faculty and students is a great quality to have in the position, and I believe I possess that quality.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

While being in pharmacy school and being in this position will be difficult, I believe I will be nothing but successful because of my experience doing it this year. They do say that P2 year is the most difficult year of Pharmacy School, but I believe with my tactics that I have been using this year, I will be successful with both school and Senate.

College of Business

Lucas Rabe

Lucas Rabe is a first-year majoring in accounting and data analytics.

What made you decide to run for the role?

I saw this Student Senate position as a great opportunity to make an impact on myself as well as the students in the College of Business. I want to get involved in the Drake community and help every student make the most of their time at Drake and help prepare them for what comes after graduation.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

I believe that the Zimpleman College of Business is doing a great job educating its students and preparing them for their future careers. I want to keep pushing progress when it comes to career development. The business world is ever-changing and I want to ensure that the education our students receive help to prepare them best for the business world they are entering. I also want to emphasize the development of soft skills which are always a crucial part of interviews and jobs.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

As someone who has not run for Student Senate before, I am excited to learn the ins and outs of how our Student Senate operates. I believe I bring aspects of leadership, problem-solving and critical thinking. I have built these skills through my academic work as well as leadership positions in many extracurricular activities. I also believe that my close connection to mentors within the business world give me an important perspective in the area I am trying to help advance.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of business students?

I want to push for honest and open communication from all students about their thoughts and feelings when it comes to the Zimpleman College of Business. Students should feel that their voices can be heard. I also believe that students who raise their voice should be continuously updated on any progress that comes from their ideas with the opportunity of critiques and follow-up ideas.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I hope all students vote for who they believe will serve them best. I vow to serve every student in the business college with the utmost respect and highest level of commitment to ensuring they leave Drake as prepared as possible for their future in the business world.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

I will ensure that Student Senate has ample time on my calendar. I will devote myself fully to the betterment of the College of Business during all meetings and office hours. Setting aside these specific times to focus solely on Student Senate will help me balance this commitment with my other activities and roles.

John Dee Bright College

Zamiratu Dainkeh

Zamiratu Dainkeh (she/her) is a first-year majoring in business and professional organization.

What made you decide to run for the role?

The decision for me to run for Bright College senator did not come easily. I had been teetering with the idea for a few weeks because I didn’t know what the job entailed and whether it was just a fancy title or I could truly have the opportunity to advocate and make change for the Bright College students. I truly believe in the power of student voices and the importance of representation. I have grown to love Bright College so much, and I would like to be a part of the change and growth that is on the horizon.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

An issue that I hope to address in this position is the isolation that Bright College students may feel from the Drake campus. In conversations with other Bright students, I hear the same feelings expressed when it comes to participating in campus life. A goal I have for this position is to increase campus participation among the students. I want to be able to make connections on campus and be that connecting piece for my classmates.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

I have had a lot of experience in leadership roles that I feel have prepared me for this position. During high school, I served on the student council for three years — it would have been four, but COVID had other plans. I was also a part of the Rider Crew, another leadership group that focused more on the social and community aspects of our high school, like engaging in our feeder schools and getting the students ready for high school with weekly visits. In my senior year, I was also a part of the senior board, which focused on all senior events. Each of these organizations that I was a part of was a choice, and I chose to do it because I believe that to make change, you must be willing to put in the work and be a part of that change.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of Bright students?

One of my greatest strengths is communication. I love to tell people how I feel. In order to be a great communicator, you also have to be a great listener. My goal is to foster a strong sense of community among our Bright College students and ensure that all our voices are heard, but as one representative of Bright College, I plan on creating regular feedback opportunities so that students are never left wondering if their opinions and concerns are being heard.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I feel that I am right for this position because of my experiences and strengths. I have a strong track record of leadership in my past years of high school and am also involved in the community where I grew up. One of my biggest values is community, and I have a genuine passion for advocating for people’s needs because, before we are anything else, we are people first. My ability to listen and collaborate with diverse groups of people in all walks of life will ensure that all voices are heard. I am committed to making Bright College students’ time at Drake one that they will always remember.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

Balancing this role with my other commitments was one of my hindering factors when it came to my decision to run. I believe you make time for what’s important to you. I plan on prioritizing my time and staying organized. Creating schedules is also something that I am very fond of, which allows me to allocate time for my responsibilities. Communication is also key, so I plan on keeping an open dialogue with my peers. This way, I can stay focused and dedicated to all.

Princess Winters

Princess Winters (she/her) is a first-year majoring in business, professionalism and organizational studies.

What made you decide to run for the role?

The second week of the 24-25 fall semester, our Bright College Senator stopped by and explained her role. As she expressed her excitement and eagerness to help us with our needs and concerns, I could feel she genuinely wanted to be there for us. I said to myself, “Princess, this is right up your alley. You have to run.” Having the ability to represent the students that I have great love and respect for would be so humbling and exciting.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

One of the main goals I have for this position will involve planning events where Bright College students will have the opportunity to collaborate in ways that will be helpful towards their goals while having fun working together. I become excited when I think about the different ways our cohorts will experience a sense of community as we are learning together, working hard and committing to this unique experience. As senator, I plan to work studiously, making sure Bright College has a positive and impactful presence on campus and in the community. My hope in this role is to corroborate the name Bright College, evoking a sense of excitement to anyone who hears of Bright because they are aware of who we are and the great work we set to accomplish.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

As an adult learner, I have held many positions in my working career that have prepared me to lead and act as an ambassador for the group(s) I represent. Some of those positions include my time as the chairperson of the executive board of directors for the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence (2020) as well as my time as secretary for the Des Moines chapter of the Iowa Renters Association (2019). I am a current member of the Donald V. Adams Leadership Institute.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of Bright students?

In order to be aware of the needs of Bright students, I must have continuous contact with the cohorts. In order to sustain contact, I must be approachable, positive, understanding and genuine. Making sure Bright students feel seen and heard will help in this approach.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I believe that I am the best person for this position because of the remarkable passion and commitment that I have for Bright College. I register and attend as many Drake University-hosted events that I can in order to network with other students, staff and faculty to ensure that Bright College has a voice and strong presence on campus and beyond. I am an example of how life-changing it is to be a part of Bright.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

As a mother of two young children balancing life as a full-time student while employed, my life is centered around prioritizing my commitments. It is of great importance to me that everything and everyone who depends on me have their needs met. I am an avid planner. I am known to produce my best work when busy with tasks. I am not afraid to ask for help in desperate situations. Prioritizing commitments by their importance helps when I am balancing multiple projects. This balancing act will transition well in my future endeavors as I work towards the goal of becoming an attorney.

School of Education

Cecilia Snow

Cecilia Snow (she/her) is a sophomore majoring in elementary education with endorsements in special education. Snow currently holds this position.

What made you decide to run for the role?

I’ve truly enjoyed serving in this role over the past year. It’s been a great experience that’s allowed me to connect with students, faculty and the community. I’m excited about the opportunity to continue this work.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

More communication, building community, expanding opportunities, increasing student voice.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

Serving in this role over the past year has best prepared me. In addition, my experience as President of the Drake Education Association has strengthened my leadership skills.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of education students?

Stay connected with SOE students (open communication), create spaces for feedback, be approachable, collaborate with SOE faculty and staff to stay connected.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I’m a caring person who genuinely wants to support and uplift other students. My goal is to be a reliable resource and advocate, ensuring every student has access to the quality education and opportunities they deserve.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

While classes and my job are important priorities, I’ve learned how to manage my time effectively and stay flexible when needed. As DEA President, I believe this role complements the responsibilities of School of Education Senator and are easy to work together on at the same time.

School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Cole Ferrao

Cole Ferrao (he/him) is a first-year majoring in public relations.

What made you decide to run for the role?

I decided to run for this position because I want to be more involved at Drake — especially within the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. I believe this is a great opportunity to connect with my peers, advocate for their needs and help create a stronger, more engaged SJMC community.

What are your goals for this position? Are there specific issues you hope to address in this position?

My main goals are to increase transparency between the SJMC and Senate and to ensure that the voices of SJMC students are clearly represented. I also hope to create more opportunities for connection through focus groups and informal gatherings, where students in similar majors can network, share advice and support each other. One issue I’d like to focus on is communication. I’ve noticed that sometimes students aren’t aware of the resources or opportunities available to them within the SJMC. I’d like to improve how that information is shared — making it more accessible and consistent. I’m also passionate about increasing student involvement and creating more spaces for feedback and collaboration.

What experience has prepared you for this position?

I’ve built leadership experience as a Chi Alpha student leader, where I’ve learned how to communicate well and work with a team to lead others. I’m also on the programming cabinet in my fraternity, which has given me hands-on experience planning events. Both roles have helped me grow as a leader and taught me how to follow through on my commitments.

How would you make sure you are aware of the needs of SJMC students?

I’d make it a priority to stay connected. My email will always be open for feedback, and I also plan to create a personal SJMC Senator Instagram account where I’ll post monthly Q&A stickers and polls, giving students a casual and easy way to share thoughts, ideas and needs.

Why are you the best person for this position?

I really care about our school and want to make things better for SJMC students. I have good ideas, I’m a strong communicator and I’m not afraid to take initiative.

How do you plan to balance this role with your other commitments?

I plan to stay organized and make this role a top priority. I’ll balance it with my other commitments by being proactive, managing my time well and showing up consistently — whether that’s for meetings or any responsibilities that come with the position.

