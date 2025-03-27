Student Senate announces 2025-2026 executive office election results

The Student Senate announced the results of the 2025-2026 executive office elections on March 27. Juniors Ty Walls and Abby Tillotson will compete in a runoff election.

“I hope you guys keep putting your trust in me where I can further what you guys want on campus and tie all our voices together again,” Walls said.

Voting begins on March 31 at 8 a.m. and closes on April 1 at 8 p.m. Runoff results will be announced on Pomerantz Stage at 8:05 p.m. on April 1.

“Thank you all for who voted, I really appreciate your support and love,” Tillotson said. “Let’s continue that into the runoff election.”

Sophomore Sarah Fey will serve as the next Vice President of Student Life.

“I’m really excited to see what Senate is gonna be able to do this year because we just have such an amazing group of people on execs this year,” Fey said.

Sophomore Riley Palmer was elected Vice President of Student Organizations and Erika Roehrs was elected Student Body Treasurer.

Roehrs looks forward to working on annual funding and one-time funding requests and keeping track of organization spending as a part of Senate next year.

“I’m super excited to take over the role of Treasurer,” Roehrs said. “I think Grace [McGrane] has done a great job and she’s carrying out her responsibilities really well.”

No candidates ran for Vice President of Student Activities. According to current Student Body President Ashley Dyson, the next Student Body President will appoint a student to the position.