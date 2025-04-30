Trump administration policies put work visas at risk

Work visas may not guarantee noncitizens’ ability to stay in the United States after the Department of Homeland Security’s updated its policies following President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 immigration executive order. The situation caused an international professor at Drake to question whether they want to stay in the U.S. under their work visas.

This professor at Drake University, who asked to remain anonymous, is here on a work visa and came to the U.S. two decades ago. The professor’s plan was always to go back home, but he stayed to teach.

“I don’t fear [deportation]. I [will] probably feel relieved to go home,” the professor said. “But I’m wary of it because [of the] new policy.”

On April 11, the Department of Homeland Security announced that all noncitizens 18 years and older must carry proof of registration at all times. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security said two weeks ago that it would be revoking permits to live and work in the U.S. for two years from 532,000 Hispanic and Latino noncitizens who received them in October 2022.

While a federal judge blocked the order, international professors in the U.S. on work visas are still at risk of being deported. Additionally, 800 students have had their visas revoked for their “threat to national security” or without reason from the Trump administration, The New York Times reported March 27.

With the documentation policy from April 11, if a registered immigrant is pulled over or asked to show registration and they do not have their documents, they could be deported regardless of status.

“I have never gotten pulled over,” the professor said. “But if that comes up in the future, anything can happen. And if I don’t have [my immigration documents] on an off chance [and] I get pulled over… how far could they take this new policy too?”

Professor of politics and international relations Mary McCarthy parallels vagrancy laws with this new policy. Modern day vagrancy laws are enforced when an individual seems to be loitering or homeless and tend to end with the suspect being arrested if they cannot show any type of identification. McCarthy says the biggest problem with the DHS’s new policy is that not everyone can access forms of identification.

“The American public needs to be more aware of the fact that for many people, it is difficult to have an ID or have an ID that’s acceptable to law enforcement,” McCarthy said.

For the anonymous professor, the new policy furthers the idea that he doesn’t belong.

“It is dehumanizing, but it’s also putting a stamp on the face of the people saying you’re an immigrant. ‘Be in your box. Don’t feel like you own this place. You’re always the other,’” he said.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to withhold birthright citizenship from children who were born in America when their parents were not.

“The birthright citizenship [is] out the door, and the uncertainties, I mean, I’m [reminded of my child] every day and that it doesn’t affect [them], but you never know what this government could do,” the professor said.

McCarthy says recent policies by the Trump administration and the DHS seem to be an “attack on immigrants.”

“We are a country of immigrants. Our economic growth, our economic progress, our social advancements, have [been] so dependent on immigrants,” McCarthy said. “I am the great–grandchild of immigrants. All that immigrants have brought to this country and continue to bring to this country, I think it needs to be recognized and valued for what it really is.”

McCarthy also said that Trump’s immigration policies are causing harm to the economy. She points towards decreasing tourism rates as the main cause for concern.

“Tourists are down from all over the world, international tourists coming to the United States,” McCarthy said. “You could go on and on and on with all the industries that will be hit by [the] decreasing number of tourists coming to this country.”

McCarthy is a part of several professional international associations that hold conventions in the U.S.. She’s heard concerns from non-Americans about coming to the U.S. for them.

“A lot of people are saying they’re not going to come anymore, because they’re concerned,” McCarthy said. “They’re concerned [about] coming here, and they’re concerned of, you know, what might happen if they come and if they aren’t welcome.”

Because Drake is a private institution, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can only enter public buildings without a warrant. In February, Drake administration sent faculty, staff and student workers an email detailing the University’s policy if ICE were to come to campus seeking information.

In the case of ICE or any external law enforcement arriving on campus, Drake staff is to immediately contact Public Safety. An officer would then be dispatched to wait with law enforcement until an authorized representative arrives. This policy existed prior to the email.

Since Trump’s election, Drake University President Marty Martin has expressed support for diversity, equity and inclusion and LGBTQ+ rights via emails. However, this has not been able to ease the concerns of the anonymous professor.

“I have seen Marty Martin’s email saying, ‘We support you, we’re behind you’ and all that stuff, but when the barrel is looking at me, at your face, I don’t know what [Drake] would do,” the professor said. “Would they still have your back?”

Sadie Jones contributed to reporting.