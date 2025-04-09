The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Why the message of ‘Hadestown’ is more important than ever

Caroline Siebels-Lindquist, Commentary EditorApr 9, 2025
As the National Tour of “Hadestown” makes its way to the Des Moines Civics Center this weekend, this writer shares the importance of the show’s message during our current political state. Photo courtesy of Wee Long.

As a retired theater kid and fervent lover of musicals, it should come as no surprise that the show “Hadestown” is in my top three favorite musicals. I saw it live at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis; I sing the droopy “Flowers” song in the shower and; on the stairmaster at the Drake Rec Center, I often (all the time) blast “Wait for Me (Reprise)” in my earbuds as I pretend I’m following Orpheus out of Hell.

I eat, sleep and definitely drink “Hadestown.” The love story between Orpheus and Eurydice holds a special place in my heart, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.  

Since a production of “Hadestown” will be coming to Des Moines this weekend, and I will once again be thrust into the show’s dark magic as I attempt to grab my tickets in the student rush line, I feel it’s only fair to revisit Hadestown’s bittersweet message in our turbulent political era. 

“Hadestown,” inspired by two tragic myths, follows a young couple, Orpheus and Eurydice, as they fall in love. Meanwhile, Hades comes to bring his wife, Persephone, back to the Underworld, as per their agreement that she shall spend half of each year on land so that spring can return. After a series of setbacks, Eurydice decides to travel to the Underworld to escape from the oncoming cold front, leaving Orpheus no choice but to travel to the Underworld and barter with Hades to try and bring back the woman he loves.

Sadly, as most know (because I prefaced this summary with ‘tragic’), Orpheus is unsuccessful. 

Hades agrees to let them both return to the world above, but there’s a catch: “Orpheus, the undersigned, shall not turn to look behind. She’s out of sight, and he’s out of his mind.” Right when it seems the two of them will reach their perfect happiness, Orpheus looks behind him to ensure Eurydice is following, thus condemning her to the Underworld forever. 

Wow. You may wonder why I listen to this tale as often as I do. Sometimes I do too. 

But its hopeful message comes in its final songs: While the story may be tragic, though the story may not turn out well, it must continue to be told. Because maybe someday, the story will turn out differently. 

To its core, “Hadestown” is a story of hope. Orpheus attempts to bring Eurydice back to the world above every time, and the ensemble always sings, “If they can do it, so can we.”  

It takes a hell of a lot of hope to build something better, or at least try to. To not fall asleep and settle for the safe heat of destruction. It takes hope to navigate this world, especially when times are hard, weather’s not the way it used to be and leaders build a wall but call it freedom.

With grocery and rent prices soaring, a recession closing in and American exceptionalism not anywhere close to the exceptional success achieved when the term was coined, it’s important to remember that, without hope, we don’t have anything else.

If there is even the slightest chance for the story to end differently, to end happily, we must keep singing the song again, and again, and again.  

“It’s a sad song. But we sing it anyway.” 

So, while I, God willing, grab my tickets and wait for the curtain to rise on my favorite show, I will remember, as I enjoy the harmonies from the Fates, that outside the Des Moines Civic Center walls, there is work to be done, hard work, fighting pushback and ignorance. I will remember that the work won’t be for nothing, because maybe someday, it will turn out well. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
Though the college experience oftentimes includes the experience of living on one’s own for the first time, this writer reflects on the importance of family connection during this intricate and complicated period for university students.
Reflecting on life away from parents and navigating independence
All college athletes question if being an athlete at the next level is something they want and if it is worth it to them. Considering which school and programs fit them the best, along with price, work load and other factors, can take days to months.
To become an athlete or to not: perks of becoming a collegiate athlete
The NCAA Transfer Portal gives athletes multiple chances of playing for their dream schools, but issues around loyalty and name, image and likeness deals have led to confused and angry fans.
The athletic transfer portal: How far will athletes go for money and fame?
In the U.S., while we were once eager to learn, the transition from ‘Magic Treehouse’ books to an animosity for learning as adults has grown apparent for this writer.
Transitioning from curiosity to anti-intellectualism
Among all the privileges awarded to legal adults, legal drinking should be added to the list for 18-year-olds, according to this writer.
Lower the legal drinking age
Doordash may bring ready-made meals to your doorstep, but the negatives outweigh the positives for this writer. Courtesy of The Bag N Box Man LTD via Flicker
Ditch the Door and ditch the Dash
About the Contributor
Caroline Siebels-Lindquist
Caroline Siebels-Lindquist, Commentary Editor
Caroline Siebels-Lindquist (she/her) is TD’s commentary editor. A multimedia journalism and politics major, she enjoys listening to NYTimes podcasts and gossiping with anyone who will listen. When she’s not sharing her opinions, she enjoys going on the stair master at the Drake Rec Center, pretending she’s a ballerina, and portaging canoes!
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal