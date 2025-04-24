The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Future of Drake printing remains uncertain

Aidan Quinlan, Student Senate Beat Writer
Apr 24, 2025
Alex Alexanian
Drake is considering not renewing its contract with Xerox due to increasing costs and delays in the delivery of print supplies.

Drake printing services have seen recent changes in ownership that may lead to paper and ink shortages in the near future. 

Drake printing was run through Xerox until 2017, when administrators decided to take a second look at Drake’s printing system and vendor. Then, Drake used a local printing service, which Xerox later bought out. With the current Xerox contract ending in 2027, Keren Fiorenza, Drake’s deputy chief information technology officer, expects that Drake will not renew its contract with Xerox.

“The Xerox service had degraded while costs had gone up,” Fioenza said. The group responsible for this assessment developed and sent out a Request for Proposals to multiple print vendors.” 

While the group was looking into other vendors in 2017, they decided that they wanted to stick with a local company to be Drake’s next print vendor. They landed on Laser Resources Inc., a Des Moines-based printing company and vendor. 

“Laser Resources Inc. was awarded the contract, and we had a good partnership with them for the full five years of the contract,” Fiorenza said. 

The partnership with LRI was going very well, which led to the company signing another five-year contract with Drake in 2022. However, shortly after the renewal was signed, the University was informed that Xerox had bought out LRI. The new Xerox contract worked well early on, but recently, there have been more challenges working with Xerox.

“We have started experiencing delays with administrator support and delivery of print supplies,” Fiorenza said. “We continue to push Xerox to address these issues.” 

Addressing those challenges with Xerox hasn’t been easy.

“Xerox is hard to get in touch with,” Jack Harrington, the facilities and technology senator said. “They’re a big corporation, so there’s not much of a personable relationship there.”

The contract ends in 2027. Despite there only being two years left in the contract, Harrington still has concerns about the future of Drake printing services. With the issues Drake printing had with Xerox in the first partnership, Harrington is concerned that those old issues will resurface again.

“The worry is that restocking paper, ink and toner may be a lot tougher,” Harrington said. “Hopefully, this time the partnership will go much smoother, but it should be expected for students, staff and faculty that printing may be a little rocky.”

Jessica Danz, a sophomore clinical and medical health sciences major, could see these delays in restocking printing materials impacting sciences students.

“Most of the things I print are lab reports,” Danz said. “While most of my assignments are digital, I know many science students who complain about running out of printing dollars. Shortages on printing materials will hurt those students even more.”

Fiorenza did not share those same concerns and is hopeful that the Xerox partnership will have a minimal impact on student printing. 

“When the current contract is up for renewal, I anticipate we will go through a full [Request for Proposals] process again,” Fiorenza said. “It is important for us to have a local partner that we can depend on to keep printers and services running 24/7.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
These writers pave a way forward for the U.S. to catch up with the European transit system. Trains and walkable cities don’t have to be a fantasy.
Bring European walkability to the American hellscape
“Shucked,” which recently came to Des Moines, left this writer confused about how to interpret the jokes poking fun at her community.
Well shucks, ‘Shucked’ isn’t all that great
A clerk in the Iowa House shares her experience on the inside. As Iowa’s Republican supermajority continues on its controversial bill terrain, legislators work across party lines more than Iowans might expect.
Inside the heart of Iowa’s policymaking
“Affordable access” is the foundation of the Bright College, according to the school’s website. However, in the surrounding community, Drake is sometimes perceived as financially inaccessible.
Subverting the stereotype: Is Drake a ‘rich kid’ school?
The return of spring brings soap and suds to the minds of many homeowners. This writer breaks down how best to organize your dorm room — and your personal life — this spring cleaning season.
This spring, let’s get organized!
The Iowa Cubs Principal Park houses one of Iowa’s many minor league sports teams, which attempt to compensate for the state’s lack of pro sports.
Examining the possibility of pro sports in Iowa
More in News
Shyft Collective’s Forest Avenue row houses are expected to look similar to this mock-up. Photo courtesy of Danny Heggen.
New housing coming to Forest Avenue
Communications professor Ryan Stoldt worked with Drake Online Programs to update their website and take over recruitment responsibilities.
Drake moves online program marketing in-house
This Relays week, Drake Public Safety is blocking off roads around campus. Police officers will also be stationed around campus.
How Public Safety is keeping Relays safety on track
The renovations to the Olmsted Center, which are expected to be completed this fall, will create more collaborative spaces. Administration hopes these renovations will make Olmsted more welcoming.
Olmsted renovations to begin in late May
Student Senate led a visit to the Iowa State Capitol on April 14. Students were able to speak with legislators and see the legislature in session.
Iowa legislative update: What bills are still alive?
At the first #PaintItBlack in 2018, students covered Painted Street in black paint to show solidarity with students of color on campus. Photo courtesy of Drake University Archives.
#PaintItBlack defies DEI opposition
About the Contributor
Aidan Quinlan
Aidan Quinlan, Student Senate Beat Writer
Aidan Quinlan (he/him) is this year’s Student Senate Beat Writer. He’s a sophomore studying multimedia journalism, and he looks forward to working with the Times Delphic!
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal