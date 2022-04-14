Ben Connolly

Please provide your name, major(s), school year, pronouns, and social media accounts and/or other places where students can learn more about you and your campaign.

~Hey, there! My name is Ben Connolly (he/him/his), and I am a first year studying Elementary Education and Multimedia Journalism. I am currently running for the School of Education Senator, and students can reach me and information regarding my campaign on Instagram @benforsenator_drakeuni or by email at ben.connolly@drake.edu. My public Facebook event to advertise my campaign is entitled “Ben Connolly for School of Education Senator.” Students can respond with “Interested” or “Going” to follow along with the platform.

If you have platform points for your campaign, please list them and explain the meaning and goals behind each one.

~My platform is built on my commitment to being “Drake Dedicated,” which includes two facets: community engagement and student outreach/accommodation. Both factors validate students’ experiences, identity, and DEI knowledge, drawing them [into] inclusive SOE events.

What are your goals for this position? Are there issues that you plan to address, or initiatives that you plan to start or continue?

~I have the vision to represent the School of Education as a cohesive unit, drawing in student leaders, future educators, and those passionate about DEI into the building’s events and conversations. I bring a fresh perspective to SOE with my active community involvement; I invest my time in Residence Life, Student Senate, Honors, and music programming. Some primary objectives I have within my “Drake Dedicated in the School of Ed” platform are to build on the peer-partner mentorship project put into place by the current School of Education Senator Kennedy Ihrig and increase student awareness of weekly Mindfulness Activities led by Dean Ryan Wise. My ideas for inclusive and conversation-based programs include a monthly discussion forum and bi-weekly coffee buddy dates between two students in a teaching practicum. SOE might benefit from reaching out to the community, namely the Boys and Girls Club down the street. A [collaboration] with the kids of BGC (like a college student to child read-aloud) would bring in so much student experience. When introducing prospective students to campus, I would like Student Ambassadors to consider working with Admissions and promote SOE by tabling at admitted students’ day. The most difficult goal of mine would have to be bridging the gap between Elementary Ed and Secondary Ed majors; upper-level classes in SOE tend isolate these individuals from one another. Students need to feel engaged and a part of SOE life; and the KDPi/DEA Honors Society is a great first step. It recently got approved as a temporary RSO on Senate, so I hope to continue to promote this organization and its voice within SOE.

What qualifications do you have that are relevant to this position, such as involvement with organizations on or off-campus?

~A self-proclaimed challenge-seeker, it is my desire to utilize the leadership skills I have acquired in my time at Drake and apply them to the SOE Senator position. I have current Senate experience, serving as the Secretary and Public Affairs Officer for the 35th Session this semester. I am able to observe campus discussions and see myself in a Senator role through my Senate involvement. Outside of Student Senate, I am a singer in Drake Choir and Brocal Chords, a Prevention Ambassador, Vice President of Carpenter Hall, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Co-Chair on RHA, Publicity Chair of Honors, and a Resident Assistant for next year! Moving a couple of times in my younger years, I can say with certainty that the most challenging part about easing into Drake as a first year is getting acquainted with others and feeling comfortable in your environment. Now, I find myself in a welcoming, inviting School of Education, eager to guide students in their academic life.

In what ways have these qualifications made you an effective student representative, planner and communicator?

~I have developed patience in my leadership with RA training, knowledge of planning and executing small-scale and large-scale programs with RHA, awareness for Drake Violence and Prevention Programs with Prevention Ambassadors, and appreciation for DEI in my student teaching practicum and residence life.

How will you ensure that you represent the interests of the students of your college?

~Having many support resources and connections on Drake campus through my involvement, I am confident in my ability to reach those in my school and welcome their stories, concerns, and suggestions. I will be a resource for others next year when I have my own residents as an RA, so the School of Education Senator takes the communication aspect of that role and magnifies it. In running this campaign, I bring experience working with kids as an aspiring elementary educator, I own my struggles with burnout and overinvolvement, and yet I still maintain the initiative to learn and grow alongside others. This Senate position is for me!

What’s your favorite part of the Drake Relays?

~So far, it is the excitement surrounding Painted Street, the paint fight, and the anticipation of waiting to perform the National Anthem at Drake Relays. Also, we won’t have classes, so that is exciting!

The Times-Delphic made minor edits to these responses for clarity and style.