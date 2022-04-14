Mylo Bissell is running unopposed for Equity and Inclusion Senator. One of their competitors, Areli Herrera, said in an email that she has decided to drop out of the race.





Their other competitor, Graciela Breton-Solano, has won the second Equity and Inclusion Senator position through UNITY Roundtable. Equity and Inclusion Senators serve as the co-chairs of UNITY. UNITY carries out the election of one of these senators, while the student body elects the other.





Voting for the election for Equity and Inclusion Senator will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow on MyDrake and close at 8 p.m. on Friday. The Times-Delphic will moderate a candidate forum tonight at 7 p.m.





The Equity and Inclusion Senator is responsible for “[seeking] to maintain a voice and vote of diversity on the floor of the Student Senate” and advocating for “awareness and education” of equity and inclusion issues, according to senate bylaws. They also “[act] as a liaison” between the President’s Panel and UNITY Roundtable and hold a minimum of one office hour each week.





Here’s what we asked Bissell and Breton-Solano about:

Please provide your name, major(s), school year, pronouns, and social media accounts and/or other places where students can learn more about you and your campaign. If you have platform points for your campaign, please list them and explain the meaning and goals behind each one. What are your goals for this position? Are there issues that you plan to address, or initiatives that you plan to start or continue? What qualifications do you have that are relevant to this position, such as involvement with organizations on or off-campus? In what ways have these qualifications made you an effective student representative, planner and communicator? If elected, how will you ensure that you represent the interests of the organizations that make up Unity Roundtable? What’s your favorite part of the Drake Relays?

The candidates were advised that they could choose to answer either question two or three or both.