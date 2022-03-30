Student Body President candidates: Connor Oetzmann

Junior Connor Oetzmann is running unopposed for Student Body President after one candidate dropped out and another decided to run for Vice President of Student Organizations.

As Student Body President, Oetzmann’s responsibilities would include acting as chair of the student senate and spokesperson of the student body. Additionally, the president selects cabinet members who sit on the President’s Council and, in coordination with the Vice President of Student Life, the senate ex-officio members. Student Body Presidents are also required to hold at least 13 office hours per week during which students can voice their concerns and comments.

Oetzmann’s platform centers on increasing the student senate’s transparency, representation and accountability. He plans to create a legislative form showing the voting records of each senator and increase student senate attendance at and support of campus cultural organizations.

“I think there’s a lot of work that we have to do on campus in terms of supporting Black students as well as other students of color and marginalized communities, so making sure that those voices are heard around the table is really important to me,” Oetzmann said.

He also hopes to help the student body transition smoothly into the blended advising model that will be implemented next year and promote the concept of ‘Drake balance,’ in which students feel part of the Drake community but don’t overwhelm themselves.

Oetzmann previously served as a First Year Senator, then Health and Safety Senator. He currently serves as Vice President of Student Life. In addition to working closely with current President Morgan Coleman, Oetzmann’s VPSL duties include creating the Student Senate agendas and running the social media.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to not only gain this friend, Morgan Coleman, but also just having her influence,” Oetzmann said. “She’s always been someone that I’ve looked up to, so I feel like seeing her in her element and doing her work has really helped me prepare for the role.”