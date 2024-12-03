Bulldog Brief, 12/2/24-12/8/24

Two weeks ago, the Dog went to the LiFT in downtown Des Moines to see the Chicago based band Morpho and local yearn core band Munk Rivers perform. Everything within the LiFT makes the small cocktail bar feel like a secret garden, a hideaway from the tensions of daily life. From the style of mid-height fencing around the performance area to the pergola above the tap section of the bar and the orb lights sitting above the rafters on the ceiling, it’s like stepping foot into a time since passed.

Morpho soon took the stage. The three-piece band’s muddy and bright guitar played by Kristyn Chapman lit the way through the set, with sudden hard rock breakdowns amidst the elements of everything you would expect from an indie rock group. In between songs, Chapman spoke to the crowd, doing a little bit of stand-up comedy and even giving a call out to Drake University advertising Professor Ryan Stoldt as an old friend. Morpho wrapped their set, but not before Chapman walked the venue while performing their last song of the night.

In between sets, the audience’s chatter was all you could hear. One attendee remarked on Munk Rivers’ success, ‘They’re young, already kind of a big thing.’ As the band took the stage and tuned up, the chatter stopped, and Munk Rivers started to play. Between haunting vocals and dream sequence-like guitars mixed with an engaging rhythm section, Munk Rivers’ sound is like no other.

As the band moved through their set playing songs both released and unreleased, it becomes apparent that this is the style of a group who knows exactly who they are. The band stated in between songs that new music will be coming out in January; with this recent performance, I can’t wait to hear what they’ll come out with.

And with that, this concludes the Dog’s final debrief of the 2024 fall semester. It’s been a great privilege, and I hope to see you all back on campus when we return for the new year. Now without further ado, for the first time since the last time, onto the brief.

Jazz Ensemble Two Performance

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Drake University Jazz Ensemble Two will perform at the Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Two performs historically significant compositions while exposing students to newer arrangements and is composed of students throughout the Drake community, according to its website.

Yoga Nidra Relaxation and Meditation Practice

If Dead Week’s got you down and you need to relax, consider giving yoga a try. On Thursday, Dec. 6, Yoga Nidra will be held in the Bell Center Fitness Studio at 6:30 p.m.. Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation and meditation practice that aims to put the participant in a state of conscious relaxation. Check the Drake Rec App for more details and to sign up.

Honor Band’s First Festival Concert

On Friday, Dec. 6, the first concert of the Drake University Honor Band Festival will be held in the Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature the Drake University Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony. If you can’t make it in-person but wish to watch the performance, you can also tune in through the livestream on YouTube.

Finals De-Stressing Event

Finals are a hard time for everyone around campus, and if it’s been a particularly rough one, maybe some puppy love is what you need. On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Student Senate, Broadlawns Drake Counseling Center and NAMI On Campus bring you the Finals De-Stressing Event on Pomerantz Stage. Free food and mental health crisis kits will be available for all who attend, and, of course, there will be therapy dogs.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” ft. The Peter Roberts Band

If therapy dogs and free food aren’t what you’re looking for, maybe the holiday spirit is. On Sunday, Dec. 8, xBk Live presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with The Peter Roberts Band, bringing the music of the classic special to life and sharing the story of its creation. There will be performances at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $21.95.