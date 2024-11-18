Bulldog Brief 11/18-11/24

Last week, the Dog went to see the Drake Jazz One Orchestra perform at the Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center. Normally with a performance like this, you feel you know what to expect. However, like the nature of the genre they were performing, the performers decided to throw the audience for a loop with not only their choice of repertoire but also with a surprise performance from the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

The performance started like any other, with the students taking the stage and running through a few numbers like normal. With multiple back-to-back solos, Jazz One embodies the accuracy and attitude of jazz music, performing different variations of the genre from swing to blues to even salsa.

The real treat of the night was when the Jazz Vocal Ensemble took the front of the seating area in front of the band. They opened their performance with the song “I Love You” by Billie Eilish. This song completely changed the pace of the performance, and the ensemble’s rendition perfectly captured the beautifully poetic tone of the song. Their performance continued with the haunting rendition of “Are You There,” which maintained the beautiful solemn quality from the first song. After the first two performances, the performance came to a head when the vocalists and the band performed together. It felt like the culmination of the group’s efforts, with the vocals truly shining with the backing of the band and vice versa.

Once the vocalists left the stage, Jazz One finished out the night with something no one would have been able to guess, “Babomb Battlefield” from Super Mario 64. The true shock to the heart of hearing a live jazz band booming with the theme of a classic video game isn’t something you can prepare for. The band ended the night on a high note with an original composition from Andrew Classen, the director of Jazz One, a piece with a swing feel, back-to-back solos from the tenor saxophone and an insanely technical trombone breakdown.

An Evening of Midwest Indie Rock: Half of Two — Munk Rivers and Morpho

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Chicago-based Indie Rock band Morpho will be performing at The LiFT, 222 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309, with local yearn core band Munk Rivers at 7:30 p.m. The event is free for all to attend.

Stories of Healing: Poetry Slam

Broadlawns Drake Student Counseling Center and NAMI are hosting their second Sharing Hope Poetry Slam, Stories of Healing Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. which will center around the theme of “Healing.” It will take place in Olmsted Parents Hall. If you’re interested in sharing some of your poetry, contact [email protected].

Drake Symphony Orchestra Concert

If poetry and healing aren’t your thing, maybe orchestra is. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Drake Symphony Orchestra is performing at Sheslow Auditorium. The performance will feature a selection of classical masterpieces and will showcase the artistry and passion of the musicians.

Drake Theatre Arts Presents: Dracula

From Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24, Drake Theatre Arts will be performing Dracula at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The performance will cost $8 for students and will be held in the Performing Arts Hall.

Color Your World with ISA: International Night 2024

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Drake International Student Association is hosting Color Your World, a night of delicious global cuisine, captivating performances and vibrant fashion from around the world. The event will take place at Parents Hall in Upper Olmsted Center from 6 to 9 p.m. and costs $7 to attend.