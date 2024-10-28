Bulldog Brief 10/28/24 – 11/3/24

Last week, the Dog attended the 40th annual Stalnaker Lecture, presented by professor of music history Dr. Eric Saylor, titled “Navigating the Politics of Music History; Or, A Reflection on Two Years at Trivia Night.”

The Stalnaker Lecture is one of Drake’s premiere scholastic events, and this one certainly proved to be just that. Saylor presented this complex topic through the framework of a simple question, “Why does the Drake music faculty keep losing at Confluence Brewing’s trivia night during the section of ‘Name that Tune?’”

Through the lecture, Saylor speaks on everything from politics and Greek philosophy to history, art and music.

While dealing with a topic as complex and convoluted as this, Saylor understands exactly how to retain audience attention, often breaking out into sarcastic and dry humor sections that leave you still consistently attentive and invested while not taking away from the topic of the lecture.

Read more about the presentation in this week’s issue of The Times-Delphic.

Next week, there will be a special New Orleans edition of the Bulldog Brief! The Dog will be attending the National College Media Convention held by the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association.

And now, let’s dive into the Brief!

Halloween Spooktacular

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Student Activity Board will be hosting Halloween Spooktacular in the Olmsted Center, free for all. There will be a haunted tunnel, photo booth, food and more.

Fall Drag Show

On Thursday, Oct. 31, come celebrate Halloween with the Rainbow Union for the annual Fall Drag Show. “Be prepared for a night of stunning performances with amazing music,” reads their site. The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Olmsted Center’s Parents Hall and will be free for all attendees.

Iowa Storytellers: Songs & Stories

On Friday, Nov. 1, Iowa-based musicians Abbie Sawyer, Matt Woods, Dave Zollo and Mike Vallely will be performing a night of songs and stories at xBk Live. They will be performing everything from acoustic numbers to full-band performances in a myriad of different genres, from roots and blues to rock and punk, while sharing the stories and inspirations for their songs. General admission tickets will cost $15.42. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Pet Therapy

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Drake Counseling Center will be hosting Pet Therapy from 2-3 p.m. at Pomerantz Stage. “Therapy dogs can help improve calmness, mood and overall wellness, especially when experiencing stress. Many students feel disconnected from their pets when returning to campus or separating from them in any capacity,” reads their site. Pet Therapy is hosted every two weeks. This event is completely free.

Gallery Talk: Artists on Art featuring Goizane Esain and Michaela Mullin

On Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1:30 p.m., the Des Moines Art Center will be hosting a Gallery Talk featuring Goizane Esain, artist and entrepreneur, and Michaela Mullin, writer and editor. Join Des Moines-based creatives for an engaging discussion about the exhibition “As You See Me: Mexican Photography 1945-2000.” The talk is free for all to attend.