Bulldog Brief, 10/21/24-10/27/24

As the Des Moines native band The Other Brothers took the stage clad in flannel and cowboy hats, the last thing I was expecting to hear was a Blues Rock outfit with a country twist. The three-piece band’s performance kicked into second gear with the lead singer laying in on a harmonica attached to a microphone, tight-knit drums and guitar solos that attempted to rival those of their classic rock heroes.

Two weeks ago, The Dog Moseyed on over to see Red Leather and The Other Brothers perform at xBk Live. Don’t be fooled by their cowboy look; these artists are anything but your classic country artists, performing their own versions of rock that will leave you struggling to keep your boots planted on the ground.

As his band takes the stage, Red Leather is nowhere to be found until the song “EL DORADO,” the interlude from his Debut album “RENO” starts to roar over the sound system. Red Leather took the stage in his Iconic Tasseled Red Cowboy hat and bandana that hides his face, then delivered the opening line, “I’ve got one question for you. Y’all ready to rock with me tonight?” and the crowd erupted with cheers.

Red may not share his face, but he does share his story. He uses personal experience in every single one of his anthems, singing songs about addiction, relationships and the struggles of himself and the people he’s met along the way. Red combines electronic, rock, hip-hop and country styles to create a brand of alternative rock that’s perfectly accented by every one of his hooks, which pull you in and keep you coming back for more.

Throughout his performance, Red shared anecdotes before his songs, presenting them as stories of a life lived rather than just another song. At 1,008 days sober at the time of his performance, before performing one of his singles “SOS” he shared this, ”If I wasn’t sober right now, I’d be dead… If you stick through it and don’t lose your faith, I promise you’ll make it through,” going on to dedicate the song to anyone struggling.

As the crowd chanted for an encore, Red re-emerged from backstage to perform one more song, “THE ONLY TIME IT RAINS IN HOLLYWOOD,” stating, “When this all started, I spent a lot of time performing on the streets of Hollywood Boulevard.” This song is the culmination of the stories of the people he met living on the street after coming to Hollywood to chase their dreams.

Now let’s yonder on to the brief.

Bikini Trill with Some Friends

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the LA-based surf-pop trio Bikini Trill will perform at xBk Live with the Midwestern rock/reggae group Some Friends. Bikini Trill has been compared to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sublime, as they create a union of electronic, dreamy vocals, hip-hop drums and skank island guitars. Tickets will cost $21.95; doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

The 40th Annual Stalnaker Lecture

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, The 40th annual Stalnaker Lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at Sheslow Auditorium. Dr. Eric Saylor will be presenting “Navigating the Politics of Music History; Or, a Reflection on Two Years, at Music Trivia Night.” The lecture will cover topics including, “Is objectivity possible in a musical-historical context,” and “What Plato got wrong about music.” The Stalnaker Lecture will be free to attend.

Halloween Board Game Event

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Board Game Club will be having a Halloween Game Night at the Bell Center in the Morrison Room from 7-9 p.m.. It will be free to attend. “There will be a variety of games and something for everyone,” reads their website.

Halloween Hoops 2024

On Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. the Student Alumni Association, NAACP, Law Service Scholars and Drake Athletics will be hosting Halloween Hoops, a Halloween carnival with a bounce house, inflatable hoops, carnival games and more. The event will be on the track level of the Knapp Center, and there will also be a Drake women’s volleyball game at 6 p.m. It is free to attend.

Des Moines Community Orchestra Halloween Concert

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the Des Moines Community Orchestra will be having their Halloween concert in Sheslow Auditorium at 2 p.m. They will be performing “Hobgoblin” from “Symphonic Sketches” by George Whitfield Chadwick, “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky and “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns. For more information, visit their website.