Bulldog Brief 10/7/24-10/13/24

Last week, the Dog went to see Peelander-Z and Ramona & the Sometimes at xBk Live. It’s rare to find an act coming through Des Moines that claims to be a Japanese action comic punk band from another planet, let alone one whose performance is even more crucial to the experience than their music, but that’s just what you get with Peelander-Z.

As the set starts, just the frontman comes out without playing a single song. It starts a chant for an encore of sorts, having the crowd chant for 10 more songs, and as he leaves the stage, the show’s true intro begins with a countdown akin to a takeoff bouncing around between numbers until the band comes out in full costume.

From that point, it was a full-on performance art frenzy, with the Peelanders doing everything from a crowd limbo contest to a crowd boogie board and a semi-final act of bowling the bassist onto the stage with bowling pins set up. It was truly an out-of-this-world performance with music to match. Now without further ado, onto the brief.

Poetry night co-hosted by Provost Sue Mattison

Date: 10/8/24

When: 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Anderson Gallery

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Anderson Gallery and Provost Sue Mattison will co-host a Poetry Night with Anderson Gallery Director Lilah Anderson. “Share your favorite poems or original work in the exhibition ‘Beautiful Land: Paintings by Ken Buhler and Kim Uchiyama,’” reads their site.

“Civic Music Association Presents: Brandon Patrick George, flute, and Aaron Diehl, piano”

Date: 10/8/24

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sheslow Auditorium

Cost: $20-65, students save 40%

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, The Civic Music Association will present Brandon Patrick George on flute and Aaron Diehl on piano from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Sheslow Auditorium. “Pianist Aaron Diehl returns to the CMA stage with GRAMMY-nominated flutist Brandon Patrick George as they seamlessly blend classical, traditional and contemporary compositions by Black artists. Experience an exceptional night celebrating the rich tapestry of African American musical heritage,” reads their site. Tickets will cost $20-65, and students will save 40%.

Fireside Chat with Kittie D. Weston-Knauer

Date: 10/9/24

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Cowles Library, Reading Room – second floor

On Wednesday, Oct 9, the Student Alumni Association will host a Fireside Chat with Kittie D. Weston-Knauer in the Reading Room of Cowles Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Kittie D. Weston-Knauer, a long-time resident of Des Moines, Iowa, has built an impressive career in education, community service and BMX racing. She holds a Master of Science in Secondary School Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Drake University,” reads their site.

Red Leather

Date: 10/10/24

When: Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: $18.34

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the anonymous alternative rock artist Red Leather will be performing at xBk Live. “Rising to fame in 2023, he has amassed millions of streams and a dedicated fanbase on all platforms and at his live shows. Red Leather’s music tells a raw and honest story of his battles with addiction, his journey to sobriety and his pursuit of the American Dream. His debut album, “RENO,” released in 2023, has received critical acclaim for its compelling message through a captivating western rock sound,” reads their site. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. with general admission tickets costing $18.34.

“Iowa Architectural Foundation to Host Meredith Hall Celebration Event”

Date: 10/12/24

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Meredith Hall

On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Iowa Architectural Foundation and the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communication will be hosting a special event celebrating Meredith Hall called “A Mies Masterpiece Renewed.” “This exciting evening will celebrate the restoration of Drake University’s Meredith Hall, a 1965 architectural landmark designed by modernist master Mies van der Rohe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ongoing restoration efforts,” reads their site.