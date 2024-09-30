Bulldog Brief 9/30/24 – 10/6/24

This week, the Dog went to see GB Leighton perform at xBk Live. Normally when attending a show, the last thing you want to realize is that you’re the youngest person there. With an event ahead that had the potential to be a dud of the night, I stepped outside for some fresh air where I conversed with some concert goers before the first set started to get an idea of the kind of show I was in for, with one of them telling me that I was in for a treat. I was hoping with all of my being for them to be right.

As I stepped inside from the patio, suddenly, the empty venue I had stepped out of was filled with patrons at tables socializing before the set started. The three-piece band took the stage with an acoustic bass and guitar, with percussion being an unengaged snare drum played by hand with accenting percussion instruments like a shaker and tambourine. Around the third song, the music went from good to great as Leighton pulled out a harmonica. From that point, people were up and down during the entirety of the first and second sets grooving, socializing and singing along with the band.

The show wrapped at 10:38 p.m. after the band played a total of two one-hour sets, and I left with a giant grin on my face from a delightful surprise of an event.

Peelander-Z with Ramona & the Sometimes

Date: 09/30/24

When: doors 6 p.m. | Show 7 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: $20.92

On Monday, Sept. 30, Peelander-Z will perform at xBk Live with Ramona & the Sometimes. Peelander-Z is a Japanese action comic punk band originally formed in 1998 in NYC. “At its live shows, Peelander–Z guarantees intense audience participation and a chance to exercise. You’ll see the band in colorful costumes reminiscent of Japanese anime, though they describe their outfits as their skin,” reads the band’s website.

The Healthiest State Walk

Date: 10/02/24

When: 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: The Bulldog Mile southeast of Olmsted

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 12 to 1 p.m., all students, faculty and staff are welcome to join the Healthiest State walk at the Bulldog Mile southeast of Olmsted. To learn more, visit here.

Drake Theatre Arts Presents: First Date

Date: 10/03/24-10/06/24

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Coleman Studio Theatre in the Harmon Fine Arts Center

Cost: $8-10

From Thursday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Drake Theatre Arts will present “First Date,” the first musical of the 2024-2025 season. “Follow Aaron and Casey’s journey into the chaos of a blind date that takes unexpected turns, filled with catchy songs and relatable moments,” reads the Drake Theatre Arts Instagram.

A Taste of Reel Abilities Des Moines 2024

Date: 10/04/24-10/06/24

When:

10/04/24 | 6:30 p.m.

10/05/24 and10/06/24 | 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tom and Ruth Harkin Center Auditorium

From Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct.6, The Harkin Institute and Des Moines Art Center will be hosting A Taste of ReelAbilities, where they’ll show three films created by and about people with disabilities. On Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., they will be showing the film OKAY! (the ASD Band Film) from 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1:30 p.m., they will be showing La Lucha (The Fight) from 2023. And finally, on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m., they will be showing Name Me Lawand from 2022. For more information on the films and to register for a screening, visit here.

Des Moines Community Orchestra Fall Concert

Date: 10/06/24

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Sheslow Auditorium

Cost: Free

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., the Des Moines Community Orchestra will be performing their fall concert La Musique De Deux Pianistes Français at the Sheslow Auditorium. The show will feature special guests from Lyon, France, Steinway artist Haley Myles and accomplished artist Matthieu Bergheau. For more information, visit here.

Drake University Jazz Ensembles

Date: 10/06/24

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center

Cost: Free

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. the Drake University Jazz Ensembles will be performing at the Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center with Andrew Classen and Wayne Page as directors. For more information visit here.