Bulldog Brief 9/23/24-9/29/24

Last week, The Dog went to see Abby Holliday and Brother Bird perform at xBk Live. Between Brother Bird’s light-hearted stage presence and Abby Holliday’s comforting experimental sound, it was a phenomenal performance from both bands for a mid-week show. The show was uniquely intimate, with Holliday and her band even getting off stage to play one of their songs unplugged surrounded by concert-goers. Truly one of the most refreshing sets I’ve seen in recent memory.

This week, along with our regularly scheduled brief, I’d like to highlight the parent’s weekend calendar, which covers in detail all the Drake events you can take your parents to if they’re coming in for the weekend. Now, without further ado, on to the brief.

The Holdup w/ Noah Richardson and Dylan Reese

Date: 09/24/24

When: Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: $20

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, The Holdup will perform at xBk Live with Noah Richardson and Dylan Reese. “Coming from San Jose, Calif., The Holdup has built a cult following, writing and producing his own brand of groovy, melody driven, pop music, borrowing influences from R&B, reggae and hip hop,” reads their website.

Self-Awareness and Emotion Regulation Workshop

Date: 09/25/24

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Pomerantz

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Broadlawns Drake Student Counseling Center will host a Self-Awareness and Emotion Regulation Workshop in the Pomerantz conference room in the Olmsted Center. “The goal of the Self-Awareness Workshop Series is for participants to develop insight into the variables that make up and impact their internal world, how the external world interacts with that internal world and the formation and consequence of self and identity,” reads their website.

Ice Cream at the Ray Promenade

Date: 09/26/24

When: 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: Outside of Collier Scripps Hall

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center will be celebrating the life of Gov. Robert D. Ray by handing out free ice cream outside of Collier-Scripps Hall from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. this event is being held for Governor Ray Day which is annually celebrated in Iowa.

GB Leighton

Date: 09/27/24

When: Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: $20-30

On Friday, Sept. 27, the independent rock band GB Leighton will perform at xBk Live with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. “Through almost three decades and 14 albums, Leighton and his band have been tearing up rock clubs, festivals and even a few fans’ living rooms with a slew of songs that connect with the heart and couples singing along out on the dance floor,” reads their website. Tickets will cost $20 (+fees) in advance and $25 (+fees) on the day of the show.

The Bunny the Bear

Date: 09/28/24

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Lefty’s Live Music

Cost: $15

On Saturday, Sept. 28, The Bunny The Bear will be performing at Lefty’s live music. The Bunny the Bear has been inspired by bands like Chicago, Fleetwood Mac, brand new and the Killers. “Matthew Tybor strives to stay ever-changing and to not limit himself to one specific sound,” reads their website. The show will start at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.