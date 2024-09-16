Bulldog Brief 9/16/24 – 9/21/24

Last week, The Dog attended the Drake Sprout Garden Harvest Party, where I did everything from picking fresh fruits and vegetables to painting rocks and trying some amazing food. This was an amazing event to get out of the midweek funk. I also went to see Frail Body perform at Lefty’s live music, a three set show with the openers Glass Ox and Moon Summoner.Filled with all kinds of screeching guitars, vocals and the energy expected of a punk/metal show,Frail Body stole the show with their melodically controlled chaos and hardcore breakdowns. Now, onto the brief!

–

Monday night live: “Songs from Laurel Canyon”

Date: 9/16/24

Doors: 6 p.m. Show: 7 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: Free

Classic Rock Concert

Starting off, we have Monday Night live: “Songs from Laurel Canyon” at xBk Live. The show is all ages and free admission. The live players will be Dave Ducharme-Jones and Anne Ducharme-Jones on vocals and guitar, Russ Tomlinson on vocals, keys and drums and Jon Locker on bass with featured guests, Abbie Sawyer on vocals and guitar, Steve Berry on vocals, Matt Jesson on vocals and keys and Eli Clark on vocals and guitar. To read more about the event, visit here.

–

Rainbow Welcome

Date: 9/17/24

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Reading room at Cowles Library

Cost: Free

On Tuesday, Sept. 17th from 5:30-7 p.m., the Drake Alumni Relations and the LGBTQ+ Alumni association is holding “Rainbow Welcome” in the Reading Room at Cowles Library. Food and Drinks will be provided and there’s an opportunity to get a photo with Griff, all LGBTQ+ students, alumni, faculty, staff, and allies are invited to attend.

“Rainbow Welcome is our annual welcome and celebration of the Drake LGBTQ+ community to ensure that our entering and returning LGBTQ+ students feel supported on campus,” reads their website. Registration is recommended.

–

Abby Holliday with Brother Bird and Munk Rivers

Date: 9/18/24

Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: General admission is $18

Indie concert

On Wednesday, Sept. 18th Abby Holliday will be performing at xBk Live with Brother Bird and Drake University’s own Munk Rivers.

“Holliday masterfully guides listeners through moments in time extremely specific to her own life that puts words to collective experiences of the human condition, reaching into places we might not have known existed prior,” reads their website. General Admission is $18, Doors are at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. To buy tickets, visit here.

–

In Full Bloom

Date: 9/19/24

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Anderson Gallery

Cost: Free

On Thursday, Sept. 19th the Anderson Gallery will be having a reception celebrating floral designers called In Full Bloom. There will be a display of floral arrangements inspired by the paintings in the Beautiful Land exhibition. The event will go from 5-7 p.m.

–

Iowa Migrant movement for Justice meeting and talent show

Date: 9/21/24

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: xBk Live

Cost: Free

On Saturday, Sept. 21 the Iowa Migrant movement for justice will hold their annual event and talent show from 1-3 p.m. This event is to “celebrate the gifts and talents of the Iowa MMJ community” all are welcome and the event is free to attend. Learn more about the event here.

–

Beaverdale Fall Festival

Date: 09/20/24 – 09/21/24

Where: 4023 Urbandale Ave #13254, Des Moines, IA 50310

Cost: Free

On Friday, Sept. 20th and Saturday, Sept. 21 the annual Beaverdale Fall Festival will be held with events like a parade, live music, a carnival and more. For more information on the event, visit here.