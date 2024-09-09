Bulldog Brief: Guest Recital, Harvest Party, Frail Body Concert, Head Voices, Senior Recital

Hi, I’m Seth Coughlin, and this is the Bulldog Brief, a new Times-Delphic initiative to bring you a weekly list of events happening around the town. I’ll cover events on campus, in Dogtown and beyond — with a special focus on anything affordable and accessible for the average college student, regardless of whether you’ve got a car or a lot of cash in the bank.

Each week, I’ll take you through my Brief-related activities. Then, I’ll give you next week’s rundown. It’ll be like going through my journal without all the gooey nonsense and more event coverage. Whether you’re into Plants or punks, there’s something for you in this week’s Bulldog Brief!

–

Nick May & Alex Li Guest Artist Recital

Date: 9/10/24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sheslow Auditorium

Cost: Free

Starting off strong this week on Tuesday, Sept. 10, saxophonist Nick May and pianist Alex Li will be performing at Sheslow Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Their recital will cover the compositions that have inspired them with a focuson LGBTQ+ composers and their music. The recital will also detail the “I Exist Project,” which was founded by Nick May. To read more about the event, visit here.

Sprout Garden Fall Harvest Party 2024

Date: 9/12/24

Time: 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Drake Sprout Garden

Cost: Free

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Student Alumni Association will be hosting the Sprout Garden Fall Harvest Party at the Drake Sprout Garden from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. There will be samples of the fruits and vegetables as well as a tour of the “food forest.” To read more about the event, visit here.

Frail Body Concert

Date: 9/12/24

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Lefty’s Live Music

Cost: $12

If gardening isn’t your thing, maybe punk music is. Frail Body, a hardcore/punk band from Rockford, Illinois, will be performing at Lefty’s Live Music at 5:00 p.m. To buy your tickets ahead of time, visit here.

Drake Theatre Arts Presents: Head Voices – A Staged Reading

Date: 9/13/24 – 9/14/24

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center

Cost: $8-$10

On Friday, Sept. 13, Drake Theatre Arts is presenting a staged reading of Karen Schaeffer’s neighborhood playwright contest winning “HEAD VOICES” for the first time ever. They will be performing the reading on both Friday and Saturday and Associate Professor Erin Degner will be directing. For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit here.

Senior Recital: Clifford William, violin/viola

Date: 09/14/24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sheslow Auditorium

Cost: Free

And last but not least for this week on Saturday, Sept. 14, we have Senior Recital: Clifford William, Violin/Viola at 7:30 p.m. in Sheslow Auditorium. For more information, visit here.

–

I’ll see you again next week with coverage of the events I went to along with next week’s Brief. For the first time since the last time, I’m Seth Coughlin signing off.