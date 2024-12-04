The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

National Women’s Soccer League sees key players retire

Molly Paar, Staff Writer
Dec 4, 2024
U.S. National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher has been a pivotal player between her signing into the league in 2014 and departure after the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo courtesy of Jamie Smed.

Sports Analysis

On Nov. 11, the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit went head to head for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship. The two teams met in Kansas City at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stadium, each looking for another season title. Though the Pride has boasted world renowned stars like Alex Morgan, Marta, Sydney Leroux and more, they had yet to secure a championship until now. 

Despite the Spirit dominating most of the game in possession and shots, they were unable to capitalize on any of their shots on goal. Orlando forward Barbra Banda shot a goal just barely passing Washington and U.S. National Team goalie Aubrey Kingsbury in the 37th minute. Banda’s goal was the only goal of the game. She also set an NWSL playoff scoring record with 4 post season goals, earning her the championship MVP award.

Winning the championship was especially rewarding for Brazilian soccer star Marta, who has been working towards a NWSL championship since signing with Orlando in 2017. Marta, who is now an NWSL free agent, announced her retirement from international play earlier this year in April. It is uncertain if she will continue club play; her appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics was her last time playing in an international tournament.

“No matter what happens in the final, this season, for me and for the team, has been the best season so far,” Marta told CBS. “Orlando never had played a consistent game as we have done in this season from beginning to end.”

Marta is Brazil’s top goal scorer for men and women and has played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups while additionally winning six FIFA Player of the Year awards. 

Marta is only one of many female stars to retire from the sport the past couple of years. Many veteran and fan favorite players have hung up their cleats for the last time. 

Most recently, US National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international play; however, she will stay at her club team in Chicago for at least one more season. Naeher debuted for the national team in 2014 and 2016 and became the team’s starting goalie after Hope Solo’s dramatic exit from the team after the 2016 Brazil Olympics. From taking on the starting goalie position, Naeher has played a pivotal role in every major tournament the U.S. has played in since, leading the defense and racking up 4 Olympic clean sheets. 

In her retirement announcement, Naeher discussed the high standards of being on the national team.

I’ve given everything I’ve had to this team, and I don’t do anything halfway,” Naeher said. “Coming off of the Olympics, having the year that we had, entering into a new cycle, a new stage for this team, it just felt like I’ve kind of given everything I have to give to this team, and it just felt like the right time.” 

Naeher was one of the oldest veterans still on the team and fans had been expecting her retirement for a bit, but it is always an emotional experience when a player leaves the pitch for the last time. 

The sport will miss legendary performers like Marta and Naeher. However, the U.S. National team’s future is still bright, with former rising stars like Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnet transitioning into a veteran role and newer stars like Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson continuing to outperform each other.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Drake Men's Basketball recently added a four-game week winning streak their previous 3-0 overall record, a result of wins in the Charleston Children’s Classic tournament and a home game win verse Georgia Southern University.
Drake men’s basketball ranks among NCAA’s toughest competition
Sports movies that not even Scrooge could pass up this holiday
Sports movies that not even Scrooge could pass up this holiday
Dancing With The Stars has hosted sports stars from SImone Biles to Shawn Johnson over the show’s many seasons. Athletes use their strength and quick learning to their advantage to advance farther in the competition. Photo Courtesy Of ABC Network
‘Dancing With The Stars’: best Olympian ballroom dancers
Drake Men’s And Women’s Basketball had a four-game week, with only one game not being hosted in the Knapp Center. The teams went 2-2 and will have their hands full going into the next week of competition all across the board.
Drake’s basketball programs go 2-2 against tough competition
Former Nike CMO Greg Hoffman speaks on his time at Nike and his book, “Emotion by Design,” which discusses emotional resonance and creativity. He highlighted ways to create a powerful brand for yourself and your company.
Drake welcomes retired Nike CMO for fall Bucksbaum Lecture
Drake women's volleyball takes down the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames in a four-set competition for the Bulldogs’ senior night. Drake fell 25-21 in set three but came back in the fourth to secure a smooth three-set win.
Drake women's volleyball extinguishes UIC Flames
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal