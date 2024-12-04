National Women’s Soccer League sees key players retire

Sports Analysis

On Nov. 11, the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit went head to head for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship. The two teams met in Kansas City at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stadium, each looking for another season title. Though the Pride has boasted world renowned stars like Alex Morgan, Marta, Sydney Leroux and more, they had yet to secure a championship until now.

Despite the Spirit dominating most of the game in possession and shots, they were unable to capitalize on any of their shots on goal. Orlando forward Barbra Banda shot a goal just barely passing Washington and U.S. National Team goalie Aubrey Kingsbury in the 37th minute. Banda’s goal was the only goal of the game. She also set an NWSL playoff scoring record with 4 post season goals, earning her the championship MVP award.

Winning the championship was especially rewarding for Brazilian soccer star Marta, who has been working towards a NWSL championship since signing with Orlando in 2017. Marta, who is now an NWSL free agent, announced her retirement from international play earlier this year in April. It is uncertain if she will continue club play; her appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics was her last time playing in an international tournament.

“No matter what happens in the final, this season, for me and for the team, has been the best season so far,” Marta told CBS. “Orlando never had played a consistent game as we have done in this season from beginning to end.”

Marta is Brazil’s top goal scorer for men and women and has played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups while additionally winning six FIFA Player of the Year awards.

Marta is only one of many female stars to retire from the sport the past couple of years. Many veteran and fan favorite players have hung up their cleats for the last time.

Most recently, US National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international play; however, she will stay at her club team in Chicago for at least one more season. Naeher debuted for the national team in 2014 and 2016 and became the team’s starting goalie after Hope Solo’s dramatic exit from the team after the 2016 Brazil Olympics. From taking on the starting goalie position, Naeher has played a pivotal role in every major tournament the U.S. has played in since, leading the defense and racking up 4 Olympic clean sheets.

In her retirement announcement, Naeher discussed the high standards of being on the national team.

“I’ve given everything I’ve had to this team, and I don’t do anything halfway,” Naeher said. “Coming off of the Olympics, having the year that we had, entering into a new cycle, a new stage for this team, it just felt like I’ve kind of given everything I have to give to this team, and it just felt like the right time.”

Naeher was one of the oldest veterans still on the team and fans had been expecting her retirement for a bit, but it is always an emotional experience when a player leaves the pitch for the last time.

The sport will miss legendary performers like Marta and Naeher. However, the U.S. National team’s future is still bright, with former rising stars like Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnet transitioning into a veteran role and newer stars like Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson continuing to outperform each other.