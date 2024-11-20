Inauguration safety not a concern for J-Term attendees

Drake students last attended a presidential inauguration through this J-Term in 2017. Photo courtesy of Rachel Paine Caufield.

Despite growing concerns about safety in the current political climate, students traveling to Washington D.C. for the J-Term travel seminar with Professor Rachel Paine Caufield and Kristin Economos aren’t concerned.

“I have 100% full confidence in the leaders that are taking us out there,” said Eli Benson, a junior law, politics and society and American politics major. “They know how to operate in a big city. They know how to operate in political environments.”

The J-Term, titled Topics in American Government and Politics: Inside Washington: The Presidential Inauguration, will take students to the nation’s capital to meet with Drake alumni and prominent politicians, tour the Supreme Court and attend President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

“A lot of our students who have been on this trip in the past, it’s really opened their eyes to career opportunities that they hadn’t expected,” said Paine Caufield, professor and co-chair of the political science department.

Drake has offered this J-Term travel seminar every other year since 2013 except for 2021, and this will be the third presidential inauguration the group will get to attend. Students reserve tickets through their local Congressional representatives so that they can be closer to the action. Paine Caufield is confident in the heightened security that surrounds every presidential inauguration.

“It’s a national security event. So every single person who is in attendance in those sections has been through metal detectors and has been screened in order to be there,” Paine Caufield said.

When considering attending the trip, Benson said the pros far outweighed the cons. He is looking forward to being a part of a moment in history and connecting with Drake alumni who have been in his shoes.

“We’ll have memories that I’m able to tell my kids, my friends, my family — if I’m a professor — future students that I was there for [the presidential inauguration],” Benson said.

In the event of a security threat or emergency, the Office of Global Engagement has protocols in place to protect students on any travel seminar.

“Travel seminar leaders attend an emergency response training prior to travel. This training is led by Global Engagement, Student Life and Public Safety. We go through Drake’s emergency response protocols to ensure instructors have the depth of understanding and resources needed to respond to situations on-site,” said Annique Kiel, executive director of global engagement and international programs.

Kiel said that the Washington D.C. travel seminar will follow the same practices that have kept students safe in the past. She said that the Office of Global Engagement has not changed any safety policies following the incidents that occurred during last school year’s J-Term to Ecuador or in response to the 2024 election results.

“The group will be reminded of the importance of avoiding demonstrations and protests. All programs are required to establish communication protocols, as well [as] an agreed upon meeting location should any issues arise,” Kiel said.

Benson acknowledged the concerns that come with any travel seminar, but he feels prepared to travel to Washington D.C., his third visit to the U.S. capital.

“There’s always the concern when you’re going to a bigger city or when you’re going to a larger event of, like, ‘Okay, what unforeseen thing can happen?’” Benson said. “I have absolute full confidence in my safety, and I have full confidence in the folks that are taking us out there.”

Director of Public Safety Scott Law declined a request for comment.