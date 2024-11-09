Letter to the Editor: Animal Welfare Matters

To the Editor:

I read with much interest your recent article on the Blue Zoo Aquarium that opened in Des Moines in May of 2024. This business came to my attention when in July an employee was bitten by a shark and the shark was euthanized. Earlier a bird had been crushed to death by a patron. These incidents are caused by carelessness and/or lack of training.

Blue Zoo is not accredited by the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Why is that? Your article states that accreditation is “expensive and difficult to acquire.” Is money the only reason this organization is not pursuing accreditation? Perhaps the welfare of the animals is not their first priority. Blue Zoo is not designed for “educational purposes.” It is a for-profit business. Profit is the motive, not education. Not animal welfare.

In a July article the Des Moines Register wrote:

The Humane Society said since this isn’t the first animal welfare issue at the aquarium & that Blue Zoo should be forced to close. It called on the city of West Des Moines to order the aquarium to close and for a police investigation. The Des Moines Register contacted the city of West Des Moines, and a spokesperson said there is no criminal investigation taking place.

“We were horrified, but not surprised, about this tragic event at Blue Zoo,” according to the statement from Moore. “This pathetic roadside zoo pads its bottom line by pushing cruel interactions with stressed wild animals who are treated like disposable toys.”

There have been problems with other Blue Zoo locations, located in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The Times-Delphic article doesn’t give readers the full story on these “zoos.” The TD does provide a charming origin story about how the founder of Blue Zoo was hit in the head by an axe in Ethiopia and was mesmerized by an aquarium during his recovery. As touching as that story may be, it does little to help clarify the intentions of these facilities that are basically roadside zoos designed to profit from terrified and stressed animals. I ask readers to do a little research on this business; and please do not patronize this inhumane attraction.

The well-being of these animals is at stake.

