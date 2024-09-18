Green Bay Packers preseason and season kickoff leave fans wanting more

Green Bay Packers fans were left disappointed after an unfavorable loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 kicking off the 2024-2025 NFL season. For the first time ever, the NFL traveled to São Paulo, Brazil and took the field at Corinthians Arena, home of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, a Brazilian soccer club. Brazil is home to many NFL fans, and as the NFL seeks to grow internationally, a Packers and Eagles game in São Paulo is a great place to compete and pick up more fans. Both teams headed into the game 2-0, but without capitalizing on three turnovers from Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, the game ended 31-26 Eagles.

After signing a $220 million four year extension, Jordan Love was looking to carry the Packers to his first Super Bowl. His first season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback last year had fans holding on to their seats after a four game losing streak late September and throughout October. The Packers shortly after had two big upsets, beating the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day 29-22 and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19 in early December.

The season continued unsteadily, with the Packers clinching the playoffs wild card despite low chances of making the playoffs. The team then surprised the NFL and fans with what looked to be a blowout against the Dallas Cowboys in their first playoff game. The Packers ended up beating the NFC East champions with a score of 48-32. They were then defeated in the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers 24-21.

The Packers started the season strong with a 2-1 record and hoped to make it all the way this season. However, after the results from São Paulo, their season is off to a shaky start. Despite the loss, the game had some highlights for the Packers including Xavier McKinney’s interception in the first quarter followed by Devonte Wyatt’s fumble recovery.

According to the Green Bay Packers website, “It’s the first time the Packers had two takeaways in the first quarter of a season opener since 2007 (also vs. Philadelphia).” It was also a great opening game for sophomore wide receiver Jayden Reed with four receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns, one at 70 yards and one rushing. Although the Packers had three turnovers, they settled for only field goals, missing one. The Eagles converted their third quarter pickoff into a touchdown to lead the Packers 30-26. The Eagles then hit a final field goal with 27 seconds left in the game. In response, Love threw a promising first down to Reed in the last 22 seconds but limped off the field with a knee injury, leaving no hope for the Packers. To finish, second string quarterback Malik Willis took the field just shy of the 55 yard line with only three seconds left in the game. Packers fans could only hope for a Hail Mary touchdown. Willis slipped in the pocket and was sacked by linebacker Zack Baun to end the game.

Ending the game with Love’s injury was just salt in the wound for Packers fans. Love had been having issues with his calf throughout the game but suffered a MCL sprain at the end of the game. Overall, Love threw 260 yards with two touchdowns and one interception with an 83.0 passer rating.

Replacing Love at the end of the Sept. 6 game was Willis’ first appearance since his trade to the Packers, and Sept. 15 was only his second appearance and first start. The Packers are hoping for a swift recovery from Love and the Eagles game to get back on track to their hopes of Super Bowl LIX.