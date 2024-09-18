School of Education welcomes Cecilia Snow as new student senator

Cecilia Snow has always known that she wanted to be a teacher. Snow entered the School of Education in spring 2024 and never looked back. Snow’s newest accomplishment came when she was sworn in as the School of Education senator at the Student Senate meeting on Sept. 12.

Snow is an elementary education major who wants to go into special education.

“I’ve always wanted to be a support system, and this position is a good way to help the Drake community. I hope to help the future teachers in the School of Education,” Snow said.

When Snow’s predecessor, senior Ben Connolly, vacated the position, Student Body President Ashley Dyson reached out to School of Education students to ask if they knew anyone who would be willing to fill the vacancy. She reached out to those recommended and then held interviews before selecting the candidate.

“Our big thing was flexibility with their schedules regarding how well they would be able to commit to the role,” Dyson said. “That’s how we chose our new School of Education senator.”

Despite being fairly new to the School of Education, Snow has had quite a few experiences in education already. She is currently a substitute paraeducator in the Waukee and Dallas-Center Grimes school districts. In this role, she works with students individually in order to assist the teacher. She also serves as a Youth Development Professional with the Boys and Girls Club on campus.

Despite some minor challenges, like not knowing what to expect from new students, Snow is still set on pursuing education.

Associate Professor of Education Michelle Krogulski, Snow’s instructor in her Foundations of Education course, has complete confidence in Snow’s abilities to take on this role.

“Ceci [Snow] will be a dedicated SOE senator,” Krogulski wrote in an email to The Times-Delphic. “She’s a great listener and is able to maintain a positive attitude, even when facing challenges. She also collaborates very well and generates great ideas.”

Snow has big goals in her new position.

“I’d like to help develop the community among all members of the School of Education, including both students and faculty,” Snow said.

Former Senator Connolly serves as some inspiration for Snow’s aspirations.

“I think the previous senator has done a really good job over these past couple of years of having very open communication and building community, which I hope to carry on with,” Snow said. “He threw a lot of great events that I hope to continue to keep developing the School of Education.”

Dyson said she looks forward to working with Snow in the Student Senate.

“Talking with her, I know that she has a lot of cool events that will bring the School of Education closer as a community, which I am really excited to see,” Dyson said. “I also look forward to seeing some further collaborations with other organizations as well.”

Snow said she is excited to step out of her comfort zone and challenge herself.

“The senator position is something I never saw myself getting involved in,” Snow said, “But when Ashley [Dyson] emailed me, I decided I wanted to challenge myself and put myself out there.”