It has been around for nearly 30 years, yet it is bypassed. It is free for all students, both undergraduate and graduate, yet time slots remain open. It offers a service that can benefit students of all majors, yet appointments are frequently canceled.

The Writing Center, located on the lowest level of Cowles Library, offers writing services for students at Drake University at all stages of the writing process.

“Any student, a Drake undergrad or graduate, is welcome to visit the Writing Center for assistance with writing at any stage,” said Megan Brown, an English professor, and director of the Writing Center.

Brown became director of the Writing Center in the summer of 2022 and has since expanded the number of tutors on staff and worked to increase awareness of the center among both students and faculty members.

“[The Writing Center has] actually been around a very long time,” Brown said. “It was very small, and it didn’t necessarily have the usage or reach that it has now.”

Even with the added promotion and expansion of the center, Brown said the center does not receive nearly as much attention and recognition as it deserves.

Lejla Talic, a junior studying business studies and English, has been a tutor at the Writing Center for nearly two years. From her experience, Talic said the majority of students who use the center are required to do so by First-Year Seminar professors.

“I would like to see more sophomores and even upperclassmen come in,” Talic said. “The Writing Center can be equally helpful even if you’re not in an FYS class anymore.”

Talic believes the center is underutilized due to a stigma around tutoring and asking for help.

“Some students are hesitant about coming to the Writing Center because it is intimidating to talk about your writing,” Talic said. “We’re here to help. It’s just a normal conversation. Nothing’s graded.”

Taylor Beose, a senior studying international business and marketing, said the easiest way to get over this stigma is just to make an appointment.

“It’s going to help nobody but yourself,” Beose said. “It’s super chill and all the tutors are friendly.”

English and journalism aren’t the only departments that require writing skills – all majors can benefit from the help provided by the Writing Center.

“Unless you ran into me at a restaurant and I had to figure out the tip, you wouldn’t know I was bad at math,” Brown said. “But, with writing, even your average job application, someone is going to see your ability to engage in written communication.”

The Writing Center offers the opportunity for students to have a test audience for their writing in a low stakes environment, Brown said.

The tutors at the Writing Center take a course called “Teaching and Tutoring of Writing.” These students are invited by Brown to take the course and are trained to effectively help tutor and offer writing advice to students.

The center focuses on offering facilitative feedback over directive feedback.

“Facilitative feedback is more asking the student, ‘What would you change?’” Talic said. “It engages the student more with their writing, and I think it gives them more authority as a writer.”

The Writing Center doesn’t just help with strictly writing-focused assignments. Tutors specialize in different areas and are trained to help with different writing styles and types.

“It all comes back to discipline,” Talic said. “For business writing…those writings are very concise and are analyzing some sort of article and data set. On the other hand, for an English paper…[the tutor] facilitates more broad questions and how it relates back to the thesis.”

The Writing Center is not just a place for students who struggle with writing – it also provides the opportunity to grow as a writer and expand on the skills students may already possess.

“You’re not going to lose anything from coming to the Writing Center,” Beose said. “But you may gain a better paper…there is always growth to make in your writing.”

To set up an appointment online, visit the Writing Center’s website or search the “Writing Center” on the Cowles Library website.