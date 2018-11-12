A letter from the Times-Delphic staff

In order to stand behind the #paintitblack movement of Drake students, the Times-Delphic editorial board made the decision to paint the website black.

The Times-Delphic, as a publication, stands against racism, acts of bigotry and any form of hatred or violence towards students of Drake University. We stand with our principles to accurately report on the human experience of students at Drake. We will continue to strive in encouraging various voices to be heard. Progress and transformative change comes from brave, intelligent people speaking up against injustice.

Sincerely,

The Times-Delphic Editorial Board