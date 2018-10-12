Obituary: Amanda Wilken

A fellow bulldog, Amanda Wilken, tragically passed away in a car accident yesterday morning. President Marty Martin sent out a campus-wide email in which he elaborated on Wilken’s work at Drake. Wilken was in her fourth year of her Pharmacy major and working on a master’s of business administration.

“Amanda started at Drake in the fall of 2013 as a pre-pharmacy major,” Martin wrote. “She was a 2016 graduate of the Adams Leadership Academy and was committed to being a model servant leader. In addition to her academic pursuits, Amanda was involved in a number of co-curricular organizations, to include the Alpha Phi sorority, the National Association of Women MBAs, and the American Public Health Association.”

Wilken was in two-vehicle collision east of Rhodes on Thursday morning, according to State Troopers. The crash report issued by the Iowa Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at just around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Durham Avenue and 295th St.The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where she now remains in a condition unknown to the Times-Delphic The collision is still under investigation.

Information regarding funeral agreements will be posted on myDrake soon. Support services are available at Drake’s Counseling Center as well as the Crisis Text Line by texting “HELLO” to 741741.