The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Men’s basketball: reflecting on the good

Emmett McMenamy, Staff WriterApr 21, 2025
Drake men’s basketball broke numerous records in the last season despite changing coaches. This writer says its not all doom and gloom for the future of Drake men’s basketball. Photo courtesy of Jack Bluhm.

Sports Commentary

When news dropped that Ben McCollum agreed to become the head coach at the University of Iowa, it was deja vu for Drake men’s basketball fans. They’d seen this story before: Drake basketball coach leads the team to a conference championship and March Madness, only to get poached by a power conference school. Not ideal.

It was a Monday morning, March 24, when McCollum’s hiring at Iowa became official, and similar questions kept popping up in conversations around campus. “Why can’t Drake convince a good coach to stick around?” “Will we be able to recover?” “Is mid-major basketball ruined?”

All these questions are valid; the collective hearts of Drake basketball fans were hurting. But there was another sentiment floating around, too. One that sheds a positive light on an unfortunate situation.

At least we got to watch history this year.

After losing a coach, Drake men’s basketball fans are allowed to grieve, but they shouldn’t let McCollum’s departure overshadow the excellence and excitement of the 2024-25 season.

In McCollum’s one year at Drake, he led the Bulldogs to a school-best 31-4 record, won 17 games in the Missouri Valley Conference (a school record) and led Drake to the March Madness Round of 32 for the first time since 1971. Heading into the season, the conference preseason poll picked Drake to finish fifth in the MVC. Most people didn’t think the Division II crew of McCollum, Bennett Stirtz, Daniel Abreu, Mitch Mascari and Isaiah Jackson would even finish top four in the conference, much less win it. But they brought their winning style of basketball from the Division II level to the mid-major Division I level, while picking up wins against schools in power conferences like the Southeastern Conference (Mizzou), the BIG 12 (Kansas State) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (Miami) along the way.

As a result of winning these big games, the team collected awards and gained national recognition. In the MVC, McCollum won Coach of the Year, Stirtz won Larry Bird Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and forward Tavion Banks won Sixth Man of the Year. Nationally, Stirtz was a finalist for multiple awards and was on the Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America Team, joining Tucker DeVries (2024) and Adam Emmenecker (2008) as the only other Bulldogs to crack this list. McCollum was a Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist and received the Joe B. Hall Award, an annual award given to the top first-time head coach in Division I college basketball.

The Darian DeVries era (2018-2024) and its three March Madness appearances put Drake on the map; McCollum’s season solidified Drake as a top mid-major college basketball school. This is remarkable because, for a while, Drake basketball was nothing special.

Between 1969 and 1971, Drake went to the March Madness Elite Eight twice and the Final Four once, but between 1971 and 2021, the team only made it to March Madness once. So these past few years have been the modern-day golden era for Drake basketball, and any current student has been lucky to witness it. After all, losing two coaches in two years because they were too successful is a good problem to have.

So, it shouldn’t be all gloom and doom for Drake men’s basketball fans. The team has a new coach, Eric Henderson, who led South Dakota State to two March Madness appearances in six years. Former Drake head coach DeVries even said in a statement on the Drake men’s basketball Instagram page, that Henderson is a terrific coach and “his teams are very connected, tough and unselfish. Drake fans are going to love watching his teams play.”

And no matter how the team performs next year or in the coming years, fans will always have the historical 2024-25 season to remember. It should not be forgotten.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
Drake student clerks pose on the House floor at the end of the 90th session. The University’s proximity to the Capitol provides students who are interested in politics with easy access to local and state political work. Photo courtesy of Gavin Hoedl.
Providing a pipeline to state politics
Rising costs of living are forcing young people to make tough financial decisions. For many, this includes rethinking their future plans.
Groceries or grad school? How the economy is affecting young adults
Three students in the environmental science and sustainability capstone class are tracking Relays carbon emissions to set a baseline for reducing them.
Sustainability students address environmental impact of Relays
President Marty Martin said one of his priorities since he assumed the role in 2015 has been to ensure Drake remains a diverse and welcoming campus. Photo courtesy of Dylan Huey.
President Martin’s contract extended to 2029
Munk Rivers describes their sound as “yearn-core” due to its dreamy, romantic nature. The phrase was originated by vocalist Charlotte Judkins. Photo courtesy of Emma Stroner.
Munk Rivers makes waves in Des Moines music scene
In our current Trump era, this writer argues that the decisions that leadership face across the country are ones that no one wants to make.
Whether economically or morally, leaders are struggling
More in Commentary
After J. Ann selzer’s Presidential poll predicted that Kamala Harris would win Iowa, Donald Trump sued the Des Moines Register. This writer believes the case will impact the future of journalism protections. Photo Courtesy of the Des Moines Register.
The Selzer situation threatens the future of journalism
Varsity Cinema across the street from Drake offers a degree of escapism and freedom for any stressed college student. It also happens to be this writer’s longest-lasting relationship to date.
Varsity and me: How a movie theater became my haven
As a result of AI, we barely need to use any brainpower to draft an email. However, this writer says that our AI use, which we often use for more than just an email, is damaging the planet.
The earth is sick and AI is not medicine
This writer believes that when you open yourself to adventure in your city, you can discover all sorts of hidden secrets, from hiking trails to alpaca farms.
Iowa’s not a bore, there’s plenty in store
As the National Tour of "Hadestown" makes its way to the Des Moines Civics Center this weekend, this writer shares the importance of the show's message during our current political state. Photo courtesy of Wee Long.
Why the message of ‘Hadestown’ is more important than ever
Though the college experience oftentimes includes the experience of living on one’s own for the first time, this writer reflects on the importance of family connection during this intricate and complicated period for university students.
Reflecting on life away from parents and navigating independence
More in Mens Sports
Brian Hardin and the Drake Athletics crew oversee all hires to the Bulldog program. Although losing coaches and staff isn’t ideal, the group knows its part of the athletic process.
The uncertain future of Drake men’s basketball
The Michigan State University Spartans won 30-7 overall after losing to the University of Auburn Tigers in the Elite 8 of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
Michigan State Spartans see Elite 8 run in NCAA tournament
Drake hired former South Dakota State University men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson to replace Ben McCollum, who is parting with Drake to take the head coaching position at the University of Iowa.
Drake men’s basketball hires Eric Henderson as program’s new head coach
Drake men's and woman's basketball finished the season with a men’s March Madness run, along with the women’s first-ever WBIT appearance.
Drake basketball sees victories in March to round out 2024-25 season
Drake hired Ben McCollum to serve as the men’s basketball coach last year following Darian DeVries’ departure. After just one year, McCollum is transferring to the University of Iowa. Photo courtesy of Drake Athletic Communications
Drake University sees men's basketball head coach departure postseason
Drake’s men’s and women’s basketball continue to shine after successful seasons, including a conference championship for the men. Photo courtesy of Jack Bluhm.
Drake basketball programs see post-season MVC tournament games
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal