The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

The lineup: Relays stars to watch out for

Molly Paar, Staff WriterApr 21, 2025
Lara Smits is among the star-studded Bulldog lineup that will be representing Drake against some of the nation’s top competitors. Photo courtesy of Drake Track and Field.

Sports Analysis

Every year, Drake Relays impresses fans with athletes from around the U.S., including Olympians, world record holders and some of the best college athletes in the nation. There are plenty of great athletes to look out for in every sport and at all ages.

Drake Track and Field have been shining this year with standouts at the MVC Indoor Championships, including Emilie Meyer, Brogan Griffin, Lara Smits, Tyla Lumley, Juan Trasobares and Sam Carpenter. Meyer and Lumley became MVC Indoor Champions, with Meyer winning in the 800 meter and Lumley in the 5,000 meter. Meyer also won MVC Track Athlete of the week in early February and set a Drake University school record mile time of 4:42.83, the sixth fastest mile time at the Tyson Invitational.

Drake also had some standouts in its outdoor season opener at Raleigh Relays in Ohio. Drake athletes broke two school records, one again by Meyer in the 1,500 meter with a time of 4:19.51. Lumley also hit a school record in the 10,000 meter with a time of 33:51.78.

Other podium finishes include Griffin and Carpenter, both second-place finishers in the 5,000 meter and men’s weight throw. Smits and Trasobares both finished third.

Some other Drake athletes to look out for include Savannah Ming in sprints, Dylan DeAngelo in mid-distance, Zofia Landowska in long jump and Aidan Palmer in distance running. All these athletes also showed out for the Iowa Open earlier in the season and continue to push the Drake Track and Field team forward.

In the past, Drake has hosted many collegiate athletes from colleges and universities around the country. Last year, numerous popular schools — including Iowa, Iowa State University, Purdue University, University of Minnesota, Air Force Academy, Oklahoma State University, Marquette University, University of Notre Dame, University of Nebraska, University of Michigan, University of Illinois and University of Kentucky — boasted competitors on the Blue Oval. As Drake Track and Field takes on these big competitors, fans will get to see athletes from some of their favorite schools.

In addition to college athletes, Drake Relays Hall of Fame Inductee Ryan Crouser ​​will be returning to Drake Relays, where he will host a new shot put competition: The World Shot Put Series. Crouser is a talented shot put thrower who set the indoor world record with 23.38 meters in 2021 and the outdoor world record in 2023 with a throw of 23.56 meters. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and is proud to be coming back to Drake for the 115th Relays.

Crouser will debut the World Shot Put Series at Relays on April 23. In this new event, throwers will need to meet a threshold to stay in the competition as opposed to throwing for the longest distance.

There will be two sections for athletes. The first, “open field,” will feature a mix of top collegiate athletes and professionals. This is meant to give collegiate athletes experience in competing at a higher level and showcase to fans the talent of those athletes compared to professionals.

The second, “professional field,” will feature all professionals, including international throwers. Throwers will get two chances to reach the threshold. After two consecutive misses, the competitor will be eliminated.

Other Olympians who will travel to Des Moines for Relays include Olympic track and field power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. Tara Davis-Woodhall is an Olympic gold medalist in Long Jump who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hunter Woodhall is a Paralympic gold medalist in the Men’s 400 m T62. He also won gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Their love story gained traction during the summer Olympics, and the Woodhalls quickly became American fan favorites.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
After J. Ann selzer’s Presidential poll predicted that Kamala Harris would win Iowa, Donald Trump sued the Des Moines Register. This writer believes the case will impact the future of journalism protections. Photo Courtesy of the Des Moines Register.
The Selzer situation threatens the future of journalism
33 faculty members responded to The Times-Delphic’s annual survey. Respondents expressed concerns about program cuts, retirement benefits and communication from administration.
Faculty morale is low, survey reveals
Peggy’s Tavern has long been a gathering place for Drake students looking to find community.
‘The best times of our lives’: the history of bar culture at Drake
The practice of Witchcraft has seen a hefty chunk of history and still exists in many nuanced ways on Drake University’s campus today.
Unveiling the mystic: Witchcraft at Drake
International student Amelia Burnell worries that increased barriers to studying in the U.S., including a $50 application fee Drake introduced, could disproportionately affect low-income students.
International students face new hurdles
Varsity Cinema across the street from Drake offers a degree of escapism and freedom for any stressed college student. It also happens to be this writer’s longest-lasting relationship to date.
Varsity and me: How a movie theater became my haven
More in Sports
Drake Bulldog Athletes have a strict schedule during Relays week that looks different for every athlete. While this schedule differs from other students on campus, it is still a time of celebration.
Through an athlete’s eyes: an inside look at Relays Week
Drake athlete Emilie Meyer's collegiate career has been nothing short of record-breaking, including topping her own time. Photo courtesy of Drake Track and Field
Emilie Meyer races towards her final collegiate finish line
All college athletes question if being an athlete at the next level is something they want and if it is worth it to them. Considering which school and programs fit them the best, along with price, work load and other factors, can take days to months.
To become an athlete or to not: perks of becoming a collegiate athlete
The NCAA Transfer Portal gives athletes multiple chances of playing for their dream schools, but issues around loyalty and name, image and likeness deals have led to confused and angry fans.
The athletic transfer portal: How far will athletes go for money and fame?
The Michigan State University Spartans won 30-7 overall after losing to the University of Auburn Tigers in the Elite 8 of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
Michigan State Spartans see Elite 8 run in NCAA tournament
THE HUSKIES’ WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM beat Oklahoma University 50-23 in March Madness’s Sweet Sixteen. Now, the Huskies advance to the Elite Eight. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
University of Connecticut Huskies women’s team sees March Madness success
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal