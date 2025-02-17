Former Jethros BBQ Location Burns Down

[BREAKING] A large fire burned down the former Jethro’s BBQ building at 3100 Forest Ave near Drake West Village Sunday night. The Des Moines Register reported that the fire started around 11:30 p.m. and Des Moines Fire Department contained the fire by 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The building affected has been vacant since Jethro’s closed down in 2021 and is now owned by Stampede Des Moines.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. DMPD and DMFD are currently investigating the situation, Executive Director Public Safety Scott Law said. This is a developing story.