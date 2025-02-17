The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Former Jethros BBQ Location Burns Down

Carmon Baker, Breaking News Manager
Feb 17, 2025
Seth Coughlin

[BREAKING] A large fire burned down the former Jethro’s BBQ building at 3100 Forest Ave near Drake West Village Sunday night. The Des Moines Register reported that the fire started around 11:30 p.m. and Des Moines Fire Department contained the fire by 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The building affected has been vacant since Jethro’s closed down in 2021 and is now owned by Stampede Des Moines

The cause of the fire is still unknown. DMPD and DMFD are currently investigating the situation, Executive Director Public Safety Scott Law said. This is a developing story.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$350
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in News
Insight into Diversity granted Drake the HEED award based on the University’s commitment to DEIJ through programs, trainings and campus groups. Photo courtesy of Insight into Diversity
A ‘beacon of hope’: Drake awarded for DEIJ efforts
When the TikTok ban went into effect on Jan. 18, app users were met with a message that read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.” Service was restored on Jan. 19, but the TikTok is still missing from app stores. Graphic by Eve Loehrer | News Editor
Social media managers prepare for a future without TikTok
MSA and DISCO presented at the Feb. 3 UNITY Roundtable meeting to join the organization. Photo courtesy of UNITY
UNITY welcomes MSA and DISCO to the round table
Posters advertising Uwill are displayed across campus. Photo by Olivia Kuffel | Staff Writer
Uwill receives mixed reviews and usage by students
Universities can automatically accept students based on their Niche profiles – no application needed. Photo taken from Niche.com
Drake offers direct admissions through Niche
Some professors outline AI use in the absence of University-wide policy.
Professors outline AI use in the absence of University-wide policy
About the Contributor
Carmon Baker
Carmon Baker, Breaking News Manager
Carmon Baker (she/they) is the TD's Breaking News Manager. She is a senior studying Multimedia Journalism and Spanish with minors in Sociology and Magazine & Brand Media. Outside of the TD, Carmon enjoys reading, photography and going on hot girl walks.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$350
$500
Contributed
Our Goal