Bill ending discrimination protections for transgender Iowans passed

The bill to be sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds tonight
Veronica Meiss, Multimedia Editor
Feb 27, 2025
Thousands of protestors entered the capitol this morning chanting “no justice, no peace,” as the House and Senate voted. Photo courtesy of Leo Nash.

Editors note: The bill was passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds the afternoon of Feb. 28.

This afternoon, Iowa lawmakers passed H.F. 583, a bill ending protections for transgender Iowans and removing gender identity as a protected class. Thousands of protestors swarmed the Capitol building as lawmakers voted, according to the Des Moines Register.

The bill passed with a 60-36 vote in the House and a 33-15 vote in the Senate. 

“Any time you allow discrimination to happen anywhere, you allow injustice to all of our people, all over this state,” Democratic Rep. Rob Johnson told the TD in response to the bill.

Chris Morse, a genderqueer junior at Drake, attended the protest this morning but had to leave before voting took place. She watched online as the Iowa legislature passed the bill.

Today I learned that beyond a shadow of a doubt there is apparently much room for hate in my state and the passage of today’s legislation has paved the way for even more hate,” Morse said.

The TD was unable to reach Republican Chairperson Steven Holt, the author of this bill, by deadline.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more coverage of this bill at timesdelphic.com and @draketimesdelphic on Instagram.

Veronica Meiss, Multimedia Editor
