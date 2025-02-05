The Student News Site of Drake University

Drake’s physics program: a friction-filled future

Bennett Bales, Contributing Writer
Feb 5, 2025
Lily Wasserman
Drake’s physics program is no longer supported by its own department, and students express concerns for the future of their studies.

Though the Drake University Faculty Senate voted to reduce the physics department last year, remnants of the study continue to exist without the backbone of its former department. 

However, despite recommendations to remove the physics major, the Faculty Senate voted to keep the program. The physics major didn’t survive these cuts without several damages to its program. What is now the physics program has only a few students seeking its remaining courses, and many of those courses have been removed or converted into independent studies due to low enrollment. 

Emma Jackovin, a sophomore student majoring in physics, math and astronomy, has also had her education significantly diluted due to the budget cuts.

“[Our professors] either quit, retired or joined a different department,” Jackovin said. “It’s not a great feeling to be at a university that wants to cut your major if they don’t think it’s important.” 

Jackovin’s college experience is now riddled with new frustrations, especially since the program cuts occurred during her first year at Drake. Going forward, she will have to create schedules of courses that may not align with her grade level or credit requirements in order to finish her degree.

The physics program at Drake also has seen a significant loss in the number of staff members who teach physics courses and labs. As of now, there is only one faculty member left in the program to teach all the remaining courses, professor Klaus Bartschat. This contributes heavily to the increasing decline of program stability for future students.

Alex Lobo, a junior at Drake studying physics, has experienced first-hand how the cuts have impacted his studies. Lobo’s courses now come as independent studies, which means he lacks classmates to turn to for support, studying or completing assignments, differing from the typical academic experience Drake students have.

“It’s much more stressful now,” Lobo said. “I don’t get the professor for the entire class period. I thought I came [to Drake] for a bigger [learning] environment.” 

Many other students who were involved with the physics department dropped their major or transferred to other colleges with better physics programs. 

These cuts have also affected incoming Drake students who may wish to pursue physics for their college education.

Sophia Delaney, a high-school student considering a physics major at Drake, has been skeptical about the stability of the program as she considers it in her college search and decisions.

“The program cuts make me wonder if the major will be reevaluated again when I’m a part of the program,” Delaney said. “I wasn’t sure how much was invested in the major at the school. It definitely turned me away from Drake.”

Although there are no current plans to reinstate the physics department, the continued engagement of students and faculty demonstrates sustained interest in the subject, which could contribute to future opportunities for physics at Drake.

