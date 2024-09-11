The Student News Site of Drake University

How The Times-Delphic covered 9/11 23 years ago

Norah Judson, Features EditorSep 11, 2024
The Times-Delphic's special edition for 9/11. Courtesy of the Drake University Digital Collections.

In 2001, The Times-Delphic used to be distributed on Tuesdays, in contrast to its current Wednesday circulation schedule. Because of this, the paper went out as usual on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, but once the news broke that the Twin Towers had been struck, the staff began work on a special edition to be circulated the very next day. 

The Sept. 12 special edition contained details about the tragedy that had occurred in New York the day prior as it affected the Drake community. It covered the University’s response to the attacks, commentary on then-president Bush’s response and how students visiting New York during the attacks were faring. 

Click here to read the special edition.

About the Contributor
Norah Judson
Norah Judson, Features Editor
Norah Judson (she/her) is the current Features Editor for the Times-Delphic and serves as a staff editor for the Drake Political Review magazine. She is a sophomore double majoring in strategic political communications and writing with a minor in politics. In her free time, she enjoys perusing the New York Times and finding new coffee shops to waste away her days in.
