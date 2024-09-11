How The Times-Delphic covered 9/11 23 years ago

Gallery • 4 Photos The Times-Delphic's special edition for 9/11. Courtesy of the Drake University Digital Collections.

In 2001, The Times-Delphic used to be distributed on Tuesdays, in contrast to its current Wednesday circulation schedule. Because of this, the paper went out as usual on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, but once the news broke that the Twin Towers had been struck, the staff began work on a special edition to be circulated the very next day.

The Sept. 12 special edition contained details about the tragedy that had occurred in New York the day prior as it affected the Drake community. It covered the University’s response to the attacks, commentary on then-president Bush’s response and how students visiting New York during the attacks were faring.

Click here to read the special edition.