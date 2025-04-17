Iowa’s not a bore, there’s plenty in store

Back in high school, when I’d made my decision to attend Drake University, I wasn’t the most enthused. The Philadelphia area, where I’m from, has the Liberty Bell, countless museums and layers of history. Iowa had, well, pigs and corn.

My years here have only proved me wrong. Iowa, it turns out, is a diamond mine of adventures. I’ve seen rainbows of tulips bloom in a charming Dutch town, petted adorable alpacas and learned so much about Iowa’s fascinating, unique stories. I’ve driven and Amtrak’ed to smaller towns in Iowa, and adventure has followed me there.

I’ve only gotten to this stage because I wanted to make the most of my time here. I spent time researching, reading blogs and seeking out tidbits about the region. I’ve read books by Iowa authors about their own history here that have made me look at the area through new eyes.

Now, when my family and friends from Philly come visit Des Moines, I take pride in the area. I’ve been able to create itineraries of events that make them excited to come back.

Every place has stories, has adventures. It’s up to you to seek them. Check out guides to the area from your local library, peruse pamphlet stands at road stops and read blogs by locals. Go to the corny-looking events like the crafts fair or tea time. Go to the artsy movie screenings where only three people know about the film. Take advantage of where you are, even if you think there’s nothing to do there, because there always is.

Even if you don’t have a car or loads of money, there are plenty of adventures available through the DART bus, checking out a bike or walking. East Village has the history museum, the Iowa Capitol and a lot of interesting stores. Salisbury House and the art museum host interesting exhibits and events. Even on campus, Drake hosts free concerts, theater productions for a minimal fee and lectures from experts that will leave you fulfilled.

Sometimes, adventures aren’t life-changing trips overseas, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth pursuing. Go beyond being a tourist in your own city — be an adventurer, open to excitement about the smallest of things. If you treat every facet of a city as worthy of interest and discovery, you’ll be surprised by what you learn.

Last summer, I took on an internship in Sheridan, a northern Wyoming town, and approached it with the same attitude I’ve approached Des Moines. I talked to locals and asked what their favorite things about the area were, then created a bucket list of everything I wanted to do before I left. And the same thing happened — I made unique memories that I look upon fondly.

This summer will most likely be my last in the Des Moines area, and I’m planning to spend it the way I’ve been spending my time thus far. I’ve got a lengthy bucket list of things I want to complete before I leave: a night at the new Ingersoll dinner theater, a railroad ride, a ride on the rapids and more. I’m beyond excited to be here.

So now I ask: Where will this summer take you?