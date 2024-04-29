Three programs confirmed for elimination

Faculty Senate voted to eliminate the three programs in red and not eliminate the six programs in blue during the April 17 vote. Graphic by Veronica Meiss | Web Editor

[BREAKING] President Marty Martin sent an email to Drake students this afternoon confirming the Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote to uphold the results of the April 17 Faculty Senate vote on program eliminations. The East Asian studies minor, religion major and evidence-based health care graduate certificate will be eliminated.

This decision is part of the University’s goal of achieving a balanced operating budget by July 2025. There are currently 14 students enrolled in these programs who will be contacted regarding teach-out plans.