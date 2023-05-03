Brooke Mullins, a Drake student-athlete on the women’s track and field team, will be competing in the Drake Relays in late April.

Mullins is a junior at Drake and is from Queensland, Australia. She has competed at Drake for three years now and has had several successful races while representing the school.

Recently, Mullins broke her own Drake record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Originally Mullins’ school record was 10:27.19, but recently at the Raleigh Relays, Mullins dropped several seconds off of her time, creating a new school record of 10:20.92 for the event. This was just the beginning of her outdoor season for the 2023 season.

Mullins also competed in the indoor season for the Bulldogs at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships, where she earned a silver medal in the women’s 3,000 meters. But she did not stop there – she proceeded to place in the top three of other events as well.

While competing in the Drake Relays, Mullins will run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, which she has run in the previous two years.

“The best part about running at Relays is the stadium is electric,” Mullins said. “Best of all, the crowd – those who are making it electric – is full of friends and Drake supporters!”

Mullins also commented on the atmosphere at Drake Relays and how it differs from every other meet, no matter how big or small it is.

When asked what a training schedule and preparation for the event would look like, Mullins said she will be working on her hurdle and barrier technique as well as following her other usual pre-race routines, such as taking care of her body, putting her in a good place to compete in the Drake Relays.

“It’s very special to be able to compete at such a quality event in our own home stadium,” Mullins said. “I always have great pride racing for Drake during this weekend. It’s so cool seeing other schools and professionals come to this meet.”

Mullins said her goal for Drake Relays is to run a new personal record.

“My parents are coming to watch from Australia, so I want to be able to put on a good show for them as well as all of the other Drake supporters and fans,” Mullins said.

Mullins will be amongst many other Drake student-athletes on the track and field team that have the opportunity to compete in the events and represent Drake while doing so.

“I am excited for Brooke to be able to compete in Relays again this year,” teammate Mady Klebenow said. “I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes.”

The Drake Relays begin on April 26.