Staff changes at The Times-Delphic

The Board of Student Communications appointed Ivy Beckenholdt as the new editor-in-chief of The Times-Delphic on Feb. 27. Beckenholdt, formerly the managing editor of The Times-Delphic, is a junior strategic political communication major with a concentration in social justice. Beckenholdt is taking over the role from the former editor-in-chief, who stepped down on Feb. 21. If there are any questions or concerns regarding the staffing change or the future of The Times-Delphic, please come to our new office hours on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. We are committed to reporting the stories of the Drake community with honesty and integrity and appreciate any critiques or suggestions offered. Thank you for reading The Times-Delphic. We look forward to telling your stories.

