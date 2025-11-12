The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Men’s and women’s basketball tip off the season

Serena Thiede, Sports Editor
Nov 12, 2025
Guard Ava Hawthone takes the ball down the court in the Knapp Center in a Nov. 9 matchup against Creighton University. Drake fell to the Bluejays 74-83. Photo courtesy of Ginnie Coleman

November has hit the Knapp Center, and that means it is basketball season for the women’s and men’s teams at Drake University. Bulldog fans traveled around the nation for the first week of road and home game play, and the teams put on a show demonstrating their off-season practice. 

The Drake women’s basketball team tipped off the season with a strong win on the road against Eastern Illinois University on Nov. 3. Drake was up 39-34 at the half before an explosive second half that led to an 83-65 Bulldog win. First-year Anna Becker led the scoring for Drake with 22 points, helping the team pull through. 

The Bulldogs had 50 rebounds, 30.4% three-point shooting and 49.3% field goal rates as well. This game was a strong Bulldog display going into their home game against the Creighton University Bluejays on Nov. 9. 

“We just rose to the occasion today,” head coach Allison Pohlman said. “It took us a little bit to get warmed up, but I loved what we did in the first quarter…we had to make some adjustments and figure out our advantages. Really proud of our response. Second and third quarters, our defense was on point. We gave up a couple offensive rebounds and open threes in the fourth, so [we] need to work on playing with a lead, but really rock-solid effort today.”

The women’s team then took on Creighton at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 for what would be a back-and-forth battle to the end. Drake and Creighton had a close first quarter with a 22-16 score that left the Bluejays on top. 

Going into the second quarter, Drake was outscored again, and the Bulldogs went into the locker room losing to the Bluejays with a 44-33 halftime score. In the third quarter, though, the Bulldogs outscored the Bluejays 23-21, and after the fourth quarter where both Creighton and Drake scored 18 points apiece. Drake fell to Creighton 83-74 to move the Bulldogs’ record to 1-1. 

On the men’s side, the team took a similar turn to the women. The Bulldogs took on Northern Arizona University for the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon on Nov. 3. Drake had a slow start of 28-31 against Northern Arizona, but sped up in the second half of gameplay. The Bulldogs outscored NAU 49-40 in this half and left with a 77-71 point win. 

“I’m so excited to be a Bulldog and just mostly happy for our guys,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “We brought in a whole slew of kids, and to be able to bring them together… not one of those guys played together. Not one. So, to continue to work on that connectivity, to continue to work on that chemistry is so huge. You want to be able to get a few wins along the way, too, and the resiliency we showed in the second half was terrific.”

The men’s team then took on Robert Morris University on Nov. 6 in the Knapp Center. RMU outshot Drake 40-35 in the first half, leaving the Bulldogs with room to grow coming out of the locker room. 

Despite this slow start, Drake fired back at RMU in the second half by outscoring them 33-28. This left the teams tied and forced an overtime, where Drake was outscored 11-13, which led to an 81-79 score and a Bulldog loss.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we come out and dictate the flow of this game, and I thought at the end of the day Robert Morris probably did that,” Henderson said. 

The women’s team will now take on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., while the men’s team will face Simpson College at Drake on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the military in the Military Appreciation Game.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The Drake Volleyball team celebrates during an Oct. 24 match against Indiana State University. The team will face the Sycamores again on Nov. 15 to end regular season play. Photo courtesy of Jack Bluhm
Drake volleyball looks ahead to MVC semifinals
Drake women's soccer player Zoey Mahoney executes a flip throw Nov. 6 in Mediacom Stadium.
Women’s Soccer loses MVC semifinals
The drake dance team poses with Drake sideline cheer on a sunny game day in Drake Stadium. The team performs at all home games for football along with women’s and men’s home basketball games to help hype up Bulldog fans of all ages. Photo courtesy of Drake Athletics
The Drake Dance Team: defining their own standards
The Drake women’s tennis team put their rackets down for the season with the conclusion of the Drake Invite in Des Moines. The team secured 18 total wins with singles and doubles seeing success. The Drake will have the Missouri Valley Conference championships in January. Photo courtesy of Devin Grouwinkel
Drake women’s tennis concludes fall season with Drake Invite
The Drake Football team talks on the bench in-between plays to look at ways to pull ahead. The team looks forward to their game against St Thomas University in Drake Stadium when the Bulldogs will battle for its six win in a row. Drake also leads the Pioneer Football League as they look to also secure its third conference title.
Drake football takes down Butler 24-19
The women’s soccer team poses together Oct. 30 in Mediacom Stadium after winning the regular season title.
Drake women's soccer wins regular season title
About the Contributor
Serena Thiede
Serena Thiede, Sports Editor
Serena Thiede is this year’s Sports Editor. She is majoring in multimedia journalism and minoring in writing. When she isn’t writing or editing, she is with her sorority sister, grabbing a coffee, working on RA work or simply enjoying sports in person or online.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal