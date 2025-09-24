Drake women’s soccer enters MVC play

After facing tough opponents at home and on the road, the Drake University women’s soccer began Missouri Valley Conference play in the Mediacom Stadium with a triumphant win. The Bulldogs triumphed over the Valparaiso University Beacons 5-1 on Sept 20.

This victory also earned the team a winning season record. The Bulldogs came into the Valparaiso matchup with an even record of three wins, three losses and three ties. The team’s last matchup in Mediacom Stadium against South Dakota State University ended in a 0-1 loss, but head coach Lindsey Horner said that these tight games against non-conference opponents make the team better.

“We didn’t have a great start, but we looked very dangerous in our counter attacking chances to finish the first half,” Horner said in a Drake Athletics game recap.

The Bulldogs then traveled to Indianapolis to face Butler University. Butler took an early one-goal lead in the first half, and Drake was unable to put themselves on the board. However, with 30 seconds left in the game, forward Isabella Balsley made Drake’s only goal of the game with assists from midfielder Angela Gutierrez and forward Layla Kelbel. Balsey’s goal ended the game at a 1-1 tie.

In the Valparaiso game, Drake led in shots by a wide margin, with 22 shots total and 16 shots on goal. Forward Eve Blakey led the team with two goals and seven shots. The Beacons attempted six shots, with four shots on goal — three of which were blocked by Drake goalie Addie Ford.

Drake took an early lead in the match. Less than four minutes after kickoff, midfielder Claire Emmerich made Drake’s first goal with an assist from Kelbel. However, the Beacons tied up the score before Drake could make another goal.

The Bulldogs found their footing 20 minutes into the game and sank two goals back-to-back. Blakey made the first, and Balsey scored three minutes later.

Drake continued its scoring streak in the second half with goals from midfielder Alanna Pennington and another from Blakey, and prevented Valparaiso from putting up another point.

“We were very good tonight, but this still isn’t the best version of ourselves, so if we stay hungry to keep improving and build off today’s performance, I like the thought of how high our potential could be,” Horner said. “Our next trip is difficult in distance and opponents, so we will need to stay grounded in our short training week.”

Next, the team will hit the road to play Belmont University on Sept. 25. Drake has won all three matchups against Belmont since the Bruins joined the conference in 2022. After taking on Murray State University in Kentucky on Sept. 28, the Bulldogs will return home to Mediacom Stadium on Oct. 5 to face the Indiana State Sycamores.