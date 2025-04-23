The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Iowa legislative update: What bills are still alive?

Eve Loehrer, News Editor
Apr 22, 2025
Eve Loehrer
Student Senate led a visit to the Iowa State Capitol on April 14. Students were able to speak with legislators and see the legislature in session.

The number of bills still active during the 2025 Iowa legislative session continues to narrow. The Iowa legislature has several deadlines for bills, called funnels. The first funnel on March 7 required bills to advance out of committee to be considered alive, with some exceptions, such as appropriations bills.

To advance beyond the second funnel on April 4, bills had to have been passed by either the House or the Senate. As the end of the legislative session nears, many of the highly-publicized bills have died. However, Iowans may see some of these bills make a resurgence next year, as the General Assembly remains the same for two years.

DEI in higher education

This session, the Iowa House of Representatives formed a committee on higher education to conduct a “comprehensive review” of the state’s higher education systems, including public universities, community colleges and private institutions.

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, chairs the committee. One of Collins’ focuses for the committee has been dissolving diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I think Americans and Iowans are sick of identity politics,” Collins said in regards to ending DEI programs at public institutions in an Iowa Press interview on Feb. 7. “And really, I think one of the reasons why we have a lack of trust in our higher education system is we’re getting distracted from many of the mission-focused agendas that we’ve given our institutions.”

The committee has also introduced or sponsored bills that would affect DEI programs at private colleges and universities in the state, including HF 854, which would have put Drake’s Iowa Tuition Grant funding at risk if it continued operating its DEI programs.

“When it comes to the Iowa Tuition Grant, the reason why we’re looking at many of these proposals is to make sure that our private institutions are our partner in addressing the workforce needs of the state,” Collins said in the Iowa Press interview. “We want them to come to the table, and I hope they do that.”

HF 854 died in the second legislative funnel. The bill made it out of committee but was never brought to the House floor.

A bill that would have originally prohibited state entities — Iowa’s three public universities — from funding DEI programs or hiring DEI officers was amended to include both community colleges and private universities. HF 856 passed through the House on March 18 along party lines. 

However, the Senate Education Committee unanimously approved an amendment removing private institutions from the bill before recommending its passage. Subcommittee chairman Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, proposed the amendment.

“I’m very uncomfortable, personally…with dipping our toe into conditioning the Iowa Tuition Grant,” Rozenboom said in a subcommittee meeting on April 1.

There are currently no bills that would limit DEI initiatives at private institutions still active this legislative session.

Bills signed into law this session

The first bill signed into law this legislative session removed gender identity as a protected class from Iowa’s Civil Rights Act. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 418 into law on Feb. 28, which prompted President Marty Martin to send an email to Drake students, faculty and staff reaffirming the University’s commitment to inclusion. 

“This is a moral failure against which we stand in opposition,” Martin wrote in the email. “It is our duty to respect, support, and affirm anyone in our community targeted by these actions.”

HF 22 made Iowa the 31st state to ban handheld cell phone use while driving. The bill allows electronic device use in hands-free or voice-activated mode and provides exceptions for public safety officers, health care professionals and emergency situations. Law enforcement will give warnings for cell phone use beginning July 1, and the $100 fine will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

HF 181 lists beverages containing THC alongside alcoholic beverages in Iowa’s open container law. Beginning July 1, having an open container of a THC beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle will be a punishable misdemeanor.

Enrolled bills

Several bills have been passed by both the House and the Senate and are awaiting Reynolds’ signature. 

HF 924 would lower the age to buy a handgun from 21 to 18. Proponents of the bill believe purchasing a handgun is a right that all adults should have access to, while opponents have raised concerns about gun violence. The bill passed the House 79-18 on March 25 and passed the Senate 33-14 on April 7.

HF 954 would introduce a variety of reforms to state elections, including allowing poll workers to challenge a voter’s citizenship status. A challenged voter’s registration status would be listed as “unconfirmed” until the voter provides evidence that they are qualified to vote. Additionally, the bill would also allow candidates convicted of a felony to run for federal office, although candidates convicted of a felony are still disqualified from holding offices in the state. Other subsections of the bill ban ranked choice voting and increase the requirements to be considered a political party.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
The renovations to the Olmsted Center, which are expected to be completed this fall, will create more collaborative spaces. Administration hopes these renovations will make Olmsted more welcoming.
Olmsted renovations to begin in late May
Finding community is often the best system of support a student can hope to find. This sentiment holds true for students on the spectrum.
Students on the spectrum find support in one another
Iowa’s Removal of gender identity protections under its civil rights code this February prompted this writer to examine both the legality of the decision and historical moments of passiveness from citizens.
Iowa’s new civil rights code is a bigger deal than you think
Des Moines baseball has over 100 years of history. The team held many names before landing on ‘Iowa Cubs’ in the 80s. Photo courtesy of Iowa State University Archive via Wikimedia.
Baseball’s rich history in Des Moines
Many student's college experiences involve binge drinking. This writer argues Drake students don’t take the dangers seriously enough. Photo courtesy of Joseph Mischyshyn via Wikimedia.
It’s alcoholism even if it’s in college
Prospective college students are often told that they will have to weigh passion versus profit when deciding what to major in, but according to Drake students and staff, that is not always the case.
A major change of perception
More in News
At the first #PaintItBlack in 2018, students covered Painted Street in black paint to show solidarity with students of color on campus. Photo courtesy of Drake University Archives.
#PaintItBlack defies DEI opposition
Drake will transfer from Uwill to TimelyCare on July 1. The new service features hour-long counseling sessions and peer support groups.
Drake ends UWill contract in favor of new platform
Commuting to campus can help local students cut down on costs, as they won’t need to pay for housing or a meal plan. The Office of Admission is focusing on showing how accessible Drake can be for local students.
Admissions combats community misconceptions
Three students in the environmental science and sustainability capstone class are tracking Relays carbon emissions to set a baseline for reducing them.
Sustainability students address environmental impact of Relays
President Marty Martin said one of his priorities since he assumed the role in 2015 has been to ensure Drake remains a diverse and welcoming campus. Photo courtesy of Dylan Huey.
President Martin’s contract extended to 2029
33 faculty members responded to The Times-Delphic’s annual survey. Respondents expressed concerns about program cuts, retirement benefits and communication from administration.
Faculty morale is low, survey reveals
About the Contributor
Eve Loehrer
Eve Loehrer, News Editor
Eve Loehrer (she/her), the TD’s newest News Editor, is a sophomore majoring in Journalism and Graphic Design with a minor in English. Outside of the office, she enjoys reading, watching TV and working on her latest knitting project.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$740
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal