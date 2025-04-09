To become an athlete or to not: perks of becoming a collegiate athlete

Sports Commentary

People can choose to be college athletes for many reasons. Whether the athletes have been practicing the sport since they were little and is wanting to further their career or is looking for some extra cash, becoming a college athlete has many potential perks.This is an especially heated topic with Name, Image, Likeness, which allows athletes to make money for being in commercials and promoting their names, along with the transfer portal. Before they could even begin to transfer and explore new programs, there are many things for athletes to consider.

The big draw for most athletes is being accepted into a place with programs that align with what they want to study or the level of classes they are willing to take. The NCAA marks college education as the number one reason that athletes consider going to college for sports, as it is a way for them to get the education that they want. Connected to this is the fact that eight out of 10 student athletes actually receive their degree. So, as athletes go through their years of athletic eligibility, they are able to still invest in their futures at the institution that fits them.

Another major reason why students choose to become athletes is to help pay for the schooling that they are receiving. According to the Sports Epreneur, 57% of Division I athletes get scholarships up to a full-ride through school, which goes to show how much money is available for athletes that reach a high enough level to compete for that money. This is a huge incentive for college students currently, as many are looking to pay the least amount for education possible and avoid loans that can take years to pay off. For students who have parental support in paying for college, this is less of an issue, but the guaranteed and red tape-free money can help support students through their work, sport and life balance.

Travel is another reason students choose to become athletes. Athletes get to travel for competitions around the country and don’t have to pay for it. For those who grow up in households where vacationing and going on road trips isn’t as common, this is a great way for athletes to branch out in their college years and get to travel and hang out with their teammates and friends without breaking the bank. Sports teams often don’t advertise the opportunities as not all athletes get to travel on all trips, but there are many opportunities for teams to go out together on breaks and for tournaments that can make the sport and the work put into it more appealing.

Lastly, a lot of athletes choose to stay athletes in college for the lifestyle and its perks. Athletes get top-notch training, diet information and excellent health support during their time in college. No matter the sport, it can be a huge incentive for those who are looking to stay fit and keep up with a more physically demanding lifestyle. Yes, injuries are common, but there are skilled athletic trainers and a whole crew specifically hired to watch out for athletes’ well-being. It can also be a huge motivational and confidence boost for athletes who rely on staying fit as a form of self-care, along with just looking out for their bodies in the long run.

Overall, being a college athlete has its perks and its downsides. Some of the nation’s biggest names might have never become known if they never made the leap from high school to college. Although there are a lot of reasons to become an athlete, no matter the reason they take that next step, the dedication from their fans is a little extra incentive.