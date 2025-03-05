Team spirit: sports chants and songs from around the nation

Sports Commentary

This superbowl season, the Philadelphia Eagles fans graced the ears of the world with “Fly Eagles Fly,” the most rousing fight song to ever fight song. Classic lyrics such as “hit ‘em low, hit ‘em high, and watch our Eagles fly” followed by E-A-G-L-E-S (which politicians misspell WAY too often…) soared over Instagram, reminding people of how fun it is to sing with each other. Fun fact, the Eagles team actually has a Christmas album!

But the Birds are not the only team to Glee Club it up. Here are my thoughts on some other underrated team songs or anthems across many sports and leagues. I found most of these by Googling best fight songs or asking around.

Heads up — I tend to favor unconventional songs, ones that use unusual instruments or music stylings. I also love it when songs frequently reference the team they’re for. Let’s put an end to the generics!

With spring break road trip season approaching, you’ll want to add some hits to your carefully curated playlist as soon as possible. Let’s start listening!

The Drake Fight Song

I won’t lie, this one isn’t the best. “Here’s to the one who wears the ‘D’” is generic — so many schools begin with ‘D’! What does “fight like a Bulldog” even mean? Are we biting our opponents? Also, it needs to be more Drake-centric. Its adjectives are vague and most of the lyrics would fit any other University. And with this DMACC suit, maybe we won’t be wearing the “D” for much longer (just kidding).

Cubs Fight Song

This is really fun. It’s got a similar vibe to “Peace Train,” my old elementary school mascot (named for the song). “Go Cubs Go” is groovy, easy to sing along to, encourages audience participation and a lot of the lyrics relate to the Windy City.

White Sox Fight Song

It’s alright, I guess. Nothing to write home about. Barely any lyrics reference Chicago, and where is the “Middle West?” Sorry, Sox fans, Cubs have you beat again. However, a White Sox fan has informed me that your theme song is “Don’t Stop Believing,” which rules, so points back to you!

Dancing on my Own, Philadelphia Phillies

A few years ago, Phillies player Garett Stubb’s playoffs playlist (“Phils Win” on Spotify) went viral, showing what the team listened to when they won over and over again during that blissful Red October (when the Phils made it to the playoffs in October), but their current victory song is “Dancing on my Own” by Callum Scott. Does it work as a fight song? Does it make sense? No and no, but it always makes me (a Philly Native) think of victory.

San Diego Super Chargers

Finally, a fight song you can dance to under a disco ball. Would it work for singing in a crowded stadium? Who cares! This song is for the dance floor.

Miami Dolphins #1

It has a hokey charm that I love. I can picture this coming out of a pickup truck bumping along a dirt road. This team still wins on adorability… if not much else!

Minnesota Wild Fight Song

A former coworker told me that the Minnesota Wild fight song would have me “converted into a Minnesota patriot after one listen.” I had my doubts, but… hail to the North Star State!