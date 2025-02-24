NBA trades: Suprise moves made prior to trade deadline closing

Sports Analysis

February is always an exciting time for NBA fans. The trade deadline and subsequent All-Star break provide a much-needed boost for basketball enthusiasts and sports analysts. Once again, a flurry of trades shook the league this year. Many teams were active at the deadline, either loading up on player talent for the playoffs or accumulating draft picks in preparation for a franchise rebuild.

Notable trades

Doncic to the Lakers: In a move that absolutely no one expected, the Dallas Mavericks decided to move their 25-year-old superstar in return for an aging All-NBA big man in Anthony Davis. That’s not to say that Davis is a bad player — he led the Los Angeles Lakers in points, rebounds, and blocks — but, he is 31 years old and his production will undoubtedly begin to decline soon, just as Luka Doncic was beginning to reach his peak years.

The Mavericks also received the young Max Christie from the Lakers. He is a talented guard out of Michigan State University, but he will likely never become a bonafide superstar like Doncic is.

Finally, Dallas received Los Angeles’ 2029 first-round draft pick, which could be valuable, unless the Lakers are strong competitors in four years. In the deal, the Lakers also acquired forwards Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks. Both of them can shoot three-point shots at a solid level and provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

The Utah Jazz also played a small role in the trade, receiving Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was subsequently released, as well as two second-round draft picks, one from the Mavericks and one from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks later stated that they felt they needed a big man on their roster, and although this may be true, they ended up trading their franchise centerpiece and future Hall-of-Fame player in Doncic, which may set them back several years in terms of competing for a championship. Unless Davis can stay healthy and continue playing at a high level for several more years, it is difficult to understand the decision-making process for Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

As for the Lakers, adding Doncic instantly propels them into the conversation for championship contention. Having Luka play alongside NBA legend LeBron James gives them a duo that will surely strike fear into the hearts of the rest of the league.

Fox to the Spurs; LaVine departs Chicago: After nearly nine years in Chicago, Zach LaVine will now play in California. In a three-team trade that benefits all involved, the Chicago Bulls shipped LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, who sent star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs will pair the young Fox with seasoned NBA vet Chris Paul and former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs, who were at the bottom of the league standings not too long ago, have quickly propelled themselves into playoff contention, with the potential to be very dangerous soon. They also received from the Kings backup guard Jordan McLaughlin, who will provide necessary bench minutes and rest for other players.

The main benefit for Sacramento was the haul of draft picks they received; three first-round picks and three second-round picks over the next six seasons. They have the potential to compete now with the high-performing LaVine on the roster, along with preparing for the future by stocking up draft picks.

As for the Bulls, their goal of the blockbuster trade was to offload LaVine’s contract and add a few cheap players. Chicago picked up Tre Jones and Zach Collins from the Spurs — both solid role players off the bench — along with guard Kevin Huerter from the Kings. Huerter is a so-called “3&D” specialist who can provide solid starting production at only 26 years old. The Bulls also received a 2025 first-round pick from San Antonio.

Cavaliers go all-in: The Cleveland Cavaliers, already sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire what they hope is the missing piece in their starting lineup. Forward De’Andre Hunter will head to Cleveland, where he will likely start at the small forward spot. Hunter is also a “3&D” specialist, where he excels at individual defense and has become a nearly 40% three-point shooter.

The Cavs intend to make their already strong roster even stronger, with the potential to make a deep playoff run and possibly compete for a championship. There is a financial risk for Cleveland. Current All-Stars Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell will demand a high salary in the upcoming seasons, and many crucial roster players remain unsigned for the Cavs. They moved on from three-point shooting big man Georges Niang, an Iowa State alum, as well as their sixth-man Caris LeVert.

The Hawks, in addition to both named players, received three second-round picks and two future pick swaps. The trade is advantageous for the Hawks, who drafted their future star this year in number-one pick Zaccharie Risacher, no longer having a solid role for Hunter. LeVert and Niang provide three-point shooting and shot creation for Atlanta, who will still be very much in the conversation for a playoff spot.

The acquisition of draft picks sets them up for future trades and young talent, while Cleveland is poised to take its shot at winning a championship and making a deep playoff run — without the aid of LeBron James.

Smaller trades

Kuzma-Middleton Swap: The Milwaukee Bucks sent franchise icon and former All-Star Khris Middleton, in addition to AJ Johnson, and a first-round pick swap, to the Washington Wizards. In return, the Bucks received forwards Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. This gives Milwaukee financial leeway in addition to a talented Kuzma who could help them compete this season. The main piece for Washington is Johnson, who is still very young with plenty of upside, and now he should see plenty of playing time with the bottom-feeding Wizards. Middleton, if he ends up playing for the Wiz, would likely be moved next season, according to Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Clips gamble on Bogdanovic: The Clippers are banking on former Hawks sixth-man Bogdan Bogdanovic to return to form — he was one of the league’s top bench scorers just last year. However, he has taken a statistical step back this season and no longer fits Atlanta’s plans for competition. The Hawks received two young guards from LA: Bones Hyland and Terance Mann. They also sent three second-round picks to the Clips. According to NBA writer Kevin Pelton, the hope is that Mann can provide solid wing defense and that he can back up Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels. As for the Clippers, it’s a bit of a risk, but they also received draft capital that will aid them.

Lakers add Williams… but the trade gets rescinded: An interesting situation occurred when the Lake Show completed a trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. It was the first deal that the Los Angeles front office initiated following their blockbuster acquisition of Doncic.

There is a lot to like about Williams — he scores and rebounds well and is only 23 years old. The plan was for him to fill the hole left by the departure of Anthony Davis for Dallas. The Lakers were getting younger and staying talented. The Hornets received Dalton Knecht, who was drafted by the Lakers in the first round of this season’s draft, and former first-round pick Cam Reddish. Both players have a lot of potential, more so for Knecht to be sure, but both of them would receive a high amount of playing time in Charlotte while the Hornets continue their rebuilding process and try to accumulate draft picks.

All that being said, the trade would end up being rescinded by the Lakers only three days after its completion. The players had flown to their new teams and were completing the processes of transitioning, but the Lakers alleged that Williams had failed his team’s physical exam. This meant that the trade was essentially voided, and the players had to awkwardly head back to where they were traded from. Knecht and Reddish missed the next few games for personal reasons, and Williams has still not played again for Charlotte as we head into the All-Star break. It will be interesting to see what happens, as the Hornets have allegedly filed an appeal to the league office to reconcile the trade.